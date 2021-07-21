Technology News
Ethereum Whale Account Transacts 100,000 ETH Coins Amid Price Dip

Ethereum price reportedly increased more than 6 percent after the transaction.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 July 2021 13:20 IST
Ethereum Whale Account Transacts 100,000 ETH Coins Amid Price Dip

Photo Credit: Reuters

Cryptocurrency 'whale' accounts are entities with enough power to impact the market of an asset

  • A similar large Ethereum transaction was reported in June
  • Whale account transactions often influence the price of an asset
  • Ethereum gained 6 percent after the recent 100,000 ETH transaction

Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, has fallen sharply in price over the last few days. Amid the dip, an ETH whale has transferred a significant amount to an unknown wallet. The value of the transaction — 100,000 ETH coins, around $181 million (roughly Rs. 13,500 crores) — was highlighted by Whale Alert, a blockchain tracker and analytics company. Hours after the transaction, Ethereum has been showing an upward trend, gaining more than 6 percent in just 24 hours. Given the positive market trend, the person who bought the digital coins stands to benefit hugely from the transaction.

In the world of finance, a “whale” is an entity with enough power to impact the market of an asset by triggering massive transactions. However, the main issue with whale accounts is that they often accumulate billions worth of digital coins, allowing them the capability to influence the cryptocurrency market single-handedly.

According to data published by Whale Alert, the transaction took place around 9:30 PM (IST) on Monday. At that time, Ethereum price was around Rs 1.36 lakh. However, in the past 24 hours, the crypto coin has gained more than 6 percent in value, showed Coinbase data.

Even on its official Twitter handle, Whale Alert mentioned about the transaction. “100,000 #ETH (181,944,560 USD) transferred from #Gemini to unknown wallet,” read the tweet.

In a similar large transaction earlier in June, a cryptocurrency whale had transferred 50,000 ETH coins “from unknown wallet to unknown wallet”, Whale Alert had reported.

Ethereum, the Bitcoin rival, has an estimated market capitalisation of Rs 16.2 trillion, according to Coinbase. The recent fall in its price has been partly attributed to one of its co-founders quitting the cryptocurrency industry.

Anthony Di Iorio, who helped build Ethereum in 2018, said he was quitting the cryptocurrency ecosystem because he wants to solve “large problems”. The 48-year-old told Coindesk that he doesn't want to be known “as a crypto person”, but instead wants to be known as a “problem solver”.

Di Iorio said he plans to sell his stake in Decentral, a blockchain startup, and move to "larger world problems". He's reportedly involved in Project Arrow, working on creating a zero-emission vehicle.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ethereum, whale account, cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency Firm FTX Trading's Valuation Rises to $18 Billion After $900-Million Investment

Ethereum Whale Account Transacts 100,000 ETH Coins Amid Price Dip
