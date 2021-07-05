Technology News
loading

Ethereum Active Addresses Surpassed Bitcoin's, for the First Time

Bitcoin trades have again caught up and taken the lead.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 July 2021 13:14 IST
Ethereum Active Addresses Surpassed Bitcoin's, for the First Time

Bitcoin price in India has dropped significantly after peaking in April

Highlights
  • Ether daily active addresses shot ahead of Bitcoin for some time
  • This was mostly because of a sharp dip in active trades involving BTC
  • Bitcoin prices have dropped significantly since hitting a peak in April

Ether outpaced Bitcoin in the total number of transactions last week, for the first time. Ether saw more daily active addresses, which is the number of active participants in the transfer of a cryptocurrency token. This includes both the sender and the receiver. The growing number of active Ether addresses is a sign of how the token is growing in popularity, although Bitcoin addresses closed the gap soon enough.

Santiment, a crypto analytics company, tweeted that Ether (the official currency of the Ethereum network, and the second oldest major token that's still around) created history, surpassing Bitcoin for the first time in daily active addresses:

The data on BitInfoCharts reveals more than what Santiment has put out. To understand the magnitude of the fall in the number of Bitcoin's active addresses, let's sample these numbers. On April 15, 2021, Bitcoin had a gargantuan 1.14 million active addresses. On June 27, it bottomed out at just over 462,800 addresses.

On those same dates, the price of Bitcoin in India went from Rs. 47.2 lakh per Bitcoin (quite close to its peak) to Rs. 23.9 lakh, as per historical data on Coinbase — or almost the lowest Bitcoin has been valued at in 2021. That is still higher than it was valued in the past, although the bull rush of the early part of the year seems to be behind us now.

Ether, on the other hand, had a little over 751,000 addresses on April 15. On June 28, its numbers had increased to over 926,900 addresses when Bitcoin was at just about 618,900 addresses. The dip in the number of Bitcoin's active addresses could mean that people are selling off their digital assets at a record pace. 

The Ether price in INR peaked in May, later than Bitcoin, reaching Rs. 3.2 lakh per token on May 12 as per Coinbase's historical data. On April 15, Ether was trading at Rs. 1.82 lakh, and went to Rs. 1.47 lakh on June 28.

Now, the only question many had on their minds was if Ethereum would sustain the momentum. Well, the answer is no. On July 3, Bitcoin was once again at the top with roughly 823,287 active addresses to Ethereum's approximate 683,608 users. 

On July 5, the largest cryptocurrency was trading at Rs 25,59,872 following a 2.17% fall in its prices. Ethereum, on the other hand, traded at Rs 169,245 after taking a .21% hit in the last 24 hours. While Bitcoin's current market cap is about $642.54 billion, nearly three times that of Ethereum's $265.38 billion. 

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Digital currency
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements
The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21, Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play

Related Stories

Ethereum Active Addresses Surpassed Bitcoin's, for the First Time
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  2. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Said to Launch in Q3
  3. Vivo Patents Smartphone With Detachable Drone-Like Flying Camera Module
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Price Leak
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Black Widow
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Save Titanfall, Respawn Says It’s Now Fixed
  8. Watch Mark Zuckerberg Celebrate July 4 Wakeboarding With the US Flag
  9. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 to Launch in India on July 14
  10. The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ Event Tipped for August 11, Foldable Phones, Smartwatches, TWS Earphones Expected
  2. The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR RPG Coming to Android, iOS on July 21, Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play
  3. Ethereum Active Addresses Surpassed Bitcoin's, for the First Time
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.4.4 Update in India With Camera and System Improvements
  5. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Hasselblad Quad Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in Q3
  6. After Didi, China Launches Cybersecurity Probe into More US-Listed Firms
  7. Apex Legends Servers Hacked to Protest Titanfall Hacks, Respawn Says It Has Fixed the Problem
  8. Fast & Furious 9 Speeds Past $500 Million Box Office, a First for Hollywood in COVID-19 Pandemic
  9. Mark Zuckerberg Celebrates July 4 Holding the US National Flag Aloft in This Wakeboarding Video
  10. White House Says Reaching Out With Assistance to Kaseya Ransomware Attack Victims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com