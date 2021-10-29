Technology News
Cryptocurrency: Ether Hits All Time High of $4,400

Ether price breached the previous high of $4,380 (roughly Rs. 3.27 lakh) set on May 12.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 October 2021 11:38 IST
Cryptocurrency: Ether Hits All Time High of $4,400

Ether is up over 60 percent since its late September trough

Highlights
  • Cryptocurrency markets have rallied sharply in recent weeks
  • Ether is the world’s second largest cryptocurrency
  • Bitcoin hit a record high of $67,016 (roughly Rs. 50 lakh) on October 20

Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency, hit a all time high on Friday, a little over a week after larger rival bitcoin set its own record.

The token, which underpins the Ethereum blockchain network, rose as much as 2.6 percent to $4,400 (roughly Rs. 3,28 lakh) in Asian hours, breaching the previous top of $4,380 (roughly Rs. 3.27 lakh) set May 12.

Cryptocurrency markets have rallied sharply in recent weeks, and Ether is up over 60 percent since its late September trough. Ether price in India as of October 29 at 11:24am IST is Rs. 3.45 lakh.

Bitcoin, which hit its record high of $67,016 (roughly Rs. 50 lakh) on October 20 was last 1.4 percent higher at $61,457 (roughly Rs. 46 lakh), up about 50 percent since late September. Bitcoin price in India as of October 29 at 11:24am IST is Rs. 48.8 lakh.

Among the biggest recent movers in cryptocurrencies however, is meme-based cryptocurrency shiba inu whose price has rocketed around 160 percent this week, and is now the world's eighth largest token.

Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has barely any practical use.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Ethereum, Ether, Ether Price in India, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India
Cryptocurrency: Ether Hits All Time High of $4,400
