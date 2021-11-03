Technology News
loading

Ether Scales $4,600 to Record High, Bitcoin Trails

Bitcoin is up about 117 percent this year, while Ether is up six-fold.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 November 2021 13:48 IST
Ether Scales $4,600 to Record High, Bitcoin Trails

The world's second-largest cryptocurrency Ether hit an all-time high

Highlights
  • Smaller tokens too have seen rising interest after Facebook rebranded
  • The Ether token underpins the Ethereum blockchain network
  • World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is up about 117 percent this year

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high on Wednesday, catching up with bitcoin's rally and riding on news of wider blockchain adoption.

The Ether token, which underpins the Ethereum blockchain network, rose to as high as $4,643 (roughly Rs. 3.45 lakh) in Asian hours, breaching the previous day's $4,600 (roughly Rs. 3.42 lakh) and taking the week's gains to more than 10 percent. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs. 3.62 lakh as of 1:30pm IST on November 3.

In the days since Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hit its record high of $67,016.5 (roughly Rs. 49 lakh) on October 20, other tokens on the base layer of blockchain networks, known as Layer 1 networks, have gathered momentum. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 49.7 lakh as of 1:30pm IST on November 3.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $63,078 (roughly Rs. 47 lakh) and is up about 117 percent this year, while ether is up six-fold.

"Since the market reversal at the end of September, ether's strength has been moving in stride with BTC and other majors," said Ryan Rabaglia, managing director and global head of trading at digital asset platform OSL.

"Ethereum has been the clear winner of the Layer-1s for what we believe will be a substantial shift in a potentially prolonged market sentiment uplift. Ethereum will also continue to play a major role in the NFT and metaverse ecosystem build out," he said.

The steady stream of news on cryptocurrency adoption by banks, growth of non-fungible tokens on virtual gaming platforms, launch Bitcoin futures-based US ETFs and a need among investors for diversification in an uncertain interest rate environment have pushed several blockchain tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether, higher since October.

Smaller tokens too have seen rising interest after Facebook rebranded itself into Meta to focus on building the "metaverse", a shared virtual environment.

Australia's largest bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said on Wednesday it will become the country's first to offer retail clients crypto services.

According to digital assets researcher CryptoCompare, assets under management (AUM) in digital investment products rose 45.5 percent in October to a record high of $74.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,56,685 crore). The total AUM for Bitcoin-based products grew 52.2 percent to $55.2 billion (roughly Rs. 4,11,310 crore), while Ethereum-based funds AUM increased 30 percent to $15.9 billion (roughly Rs. 1,18,475 crore), record highs for both categories.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ether, Ethereum, Ethereum price in India, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India, Cryptocurrrency, Blockchain
HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR400 Support Launched

Related Stories

Ether Scales $4,600 to Record High, Bitcoin Trails
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  5. Poco M4 Pro 5G First Images Leaked, May Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins From November 5
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Singapore Plans to Become Magnet for Crypto Activities, Government Mulls Regulating Crypto Space
  3. Lenovo Launches 4 New Yoga-Series Laptops With Windows 11 Alongside Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6, Tianjiao Pad Tablets
  4. Lenovo Leads Notebook PC Shipments in Q3, Dell Sees 50 Percent Annual Growth: Strategy Analytics
  5. Ether Scales $4,600 to Record High, Bitcoin Trails
  6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Shares Company's Metaverse Vision, Shows How It Will Work
  7. HP Omen 27c Curved Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate, HDR400 Support Launched
  8. Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable
  9. Boston Dynamics' AI-Equipped Robot Dog Deployed at US National Grid Sites to Help Inspect, Maintain Equipment
  10. TikTok-Parent ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming Said to Step Down as Chairman, Leaves Board
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com