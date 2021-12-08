Technology News
loading

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Takes Over as Strategic Advisor to Chainlink Labs

Eric Schmidt will direct Chainlink's scaling strategy, particularly in its use of Oracle networks for smart contracts.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 8 December 2021 16:18 IST
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Takes Over as Strategic Advisor to Chainlink Labs

Photo Credit: ericschmidt.com

Eric Schmidt joins Chainlink network despite not being very well-known in the DeFi space

Highlights
  • Chainlink's valuation has shot up by 12 percent in the last 24 hours
  • Schmidt looks to achieve interoperability with Chainlink Labs
  • Eric Schmidt joins an experienced roster of Chainlink advisors

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is joining as strategic advisor for Chainlink Labs, the developer behind blockchain oracle solution provider Chainlink. Schmidt will assist Chainlink Labs in achieving its multi-chain interoperability ambitions and joins a roster that includes former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan and Cornell computer science professor Ari Juels. Schmidt served as Google's CEO from 2001 to 2011, overseeing the firm's rise from a Silicon Valley startup into one of the world's largest internet companies.

Chainlink Labs launched the Chainlink network in June 2017 that provides real-world data to Ethereum and other blockchain networks' smart contracts through a decentralised oracle network.

Essentially, an oracle is a software component that links the vast resources of the everyday off-chain internet with locked-down blockchains. Oracles such as Chainlink allow secure communication flow between blockchains and any off-chain system including data providers, payment systems, e-signatures, cloud-based applications, smart devices, other blockchains, and much more.

The Chainlink network also has its utility token, LINK, which rewards the node operators of the whole ecosystem. LINK has earned a credible reputation in the cryptocurrency market with constantly increasing trading volume and market cap. At the time of publishing, Chainlink commands a market capitalisation of more than $10.45 billion (roughly Rs. 78,925 crore) and ranks 20th in the list of cryptocurrencies with the highest market cap.

"The launch of blockchains and smart contracts has demonstrated tremendous potential for the building of new business models, but it has become clear that one of blockchain's greatest advantages — a lack of connection to the world outside itself — is also its biggest challenge," Schmidt said in a press release.

"Chainlink is a secret ingredient to unlocking the potential of smart contract platforms and revolutionizing business and society. I am excited to be helping the Chainlink Labs team build a world powered by truth," he added.

The news arrives after Chainlink recently announced the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), which provides a universal, open standard for developers to build secure services and applications that can send messages, move tokens, and initiate actions across multiple networks.

The announcement has also pushed the value of Chainlink to $22.56 (roughly Rs. 1,702), up by close to 12 percent over the past 24 hours.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chainlink, Eric Schmidt, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Trading Is Coming to Colombian Lender Bancolombia; Crypto Exchange Gemini to Enable Transactions
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Takes Over as Strategic Advisor to Chainlink Labs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix InBook X1, InBook X1 Pro Laptops With Windows 11 Debut in India
  2. Pixel Phones Hacked While in Repair, Explicit Photos Leaked, Say Users
  3. Redmi Note 11 4G Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  5. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Coming to India on December 13
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition Goes Official
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  8. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  10. Hawkeye Episode 4 Recap: A Watch, Wife Barton, and an Assassin
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Takes Over as Strategic Advisor to Chainlink Labs
  2. Bitcoin Trading Is Coming to Colombian Lender Bancolombia; Crypto Exchange Gemini to Enable Transactions
  3. Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TVs in 43-Inch, 55-Inch Display Sizes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Microsoft Testing Notepad With Dark Mode, Multi-Level Undo Feature on Windows 11
  5. Oppo Set to Unveil MariSilicon X NPU, Smart Glasses at Inno Day 2021
  6. TikTok to Be Most Downloaded, Highest Grossing App of 2021: Sensor Tower
  7. Apple Music Voice Plan May Come Alongside iOS 15.2; macOS 12.1 on Way to Fix Bugs Impacting New MacBook Pro
  8. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram; to Skill 1 Crore Small Businesses, 250,000 Creators in India
  9. Redmi Note 11 4G Said to Launch in India Soon, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Is 'Space-Bound', Here’s Why It's Important
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com