Technology News
loading

Dogecoin Jumps After Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Merchandise 'Buyable' With the Token

Musk's tweets on Dogecoin buoyed the meme coin and caused it to soar roughly 4,000 percent in 2021.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 January 2022 16:39 IST
Dogecoin Jumps After Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Merchandise 'Buyable' With the Token

"Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin," Musk tweeted

Highlights
  • Dogecoin is popular among retail investors
  • Tesla had plans to begin selling imported cars in India last year
  • Musk didn't identify "challenges" being worked on regarding Tesla India

Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin jumped on Friday after Tesla chief Elon Musk said the electric carmaker will accept it as payment for merchandise.

"Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin," Musk tweeted.

His mid-December tweet saying such use of Dogecoin will be allowed on a test basis sent the cryptocurrency up more than 20 percent. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs. 15.02 as of 4:30pm IST on January 14.

Dogecoin, popular among retail investors, raced up 18 percent to above $0.2 (roughly Rs. 14) after Friday's tweet.

Musk's tweets on the cryptocurrency, including the one where he called it the "people's crypto", buoyed the meme coin and caused it to soar roughly 4,000 percent in 2021.

In other Tesla-related news, Musk tweeted on January 13 that Tesla is "still working through a lot of challenges with the government" in India. Musk said this in response to a question on when it would launch its electric cars in the country.

Tesla had plans to begin selling imported cars in India last year and has been lobbying the government to slash import taxes on electric vehicles (EVs) before it enters the market. In October, it took its demands to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.

Musk didn't identify the "challenges" being worked on in his Twitter post.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Dogecoin, Cryptocurrency, Elon Musk, Cryptocurrency Prices, Dogecoin Price in India, Cryptocurrency Market
Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Date Confirmed for January 20: Specifications

Related Stories

Dogecoin Jumps After Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Merchandise 'Buyable' With the Token
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  3. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
  4. OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  6. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  7. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Specifications, Colours Leaked
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  10. Realme 9 Pro Design, Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Dogecoin Jumps After Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Merchandise 'Buyable' With the Token
  3. Tecno Pova Neo India Launch Date Confirmed for January 20: Specifications
  4. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Surface Online, Said to Come With 6.67-Inch Display
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy M12, OnePlus 9R; More Offers Revealed
  6. Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now
  7. Scientists Push Back Humanity's Age By 30,000 Years After New Research
  8. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  9. YuzuSwap, the First Decentralised Exchange on Oasis, Crosses $100-Million TVL Within 13 Hours of Launch
  10. Mark Cuban Says 80 Percent of His New, ‘Non-Shark Tank’ Investments Back Crypto Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com