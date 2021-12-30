Technology News
Elon Musk Suspects Computer Scientist Nick Szabo to Be Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto

In 1998, Szabo had proposed the creation of a digital currency called “BitGold.”

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 December 2021 19:18 IST
Elon Musk is a staunch supporter of cryptocurencies, especially Dogecoin

  • Musk was speaking to podcast host Lex Fridman
  • He subtly drew parallels between Bitcoin and BitGold
  • Musk clarified that he "obviously" does not really know Nakamoto

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by an anonymous person pseudo-named Satoshi Nakamoto, whose identity still remains a mystery. In a recent interview, Tesla CEO Elon Musk named computer scientist Nick Szabo as the anonymous creator, who could have been the brains behind the birth of the world's first ever cryptocurrency. Musk was being quizzed on Lex Fridman's podcast when he made the statement. Musk also revealed that people often suspect him to be the originator of Bitcoin, a claim which he has denied so far.

While clarifying that he “obviously” was unaware of Nakamoto's real identity, Musk said that Szabo ticks all the boxes that indicates he could be the anonymous founder of Bitcoin.

In 1998, Szabo had proposed the creation of a digital currency. At the time, the scientist had named this currency “BitGold.” Musk believes that Szabo “seems to be the one more responsible for the ideas behind Bitcoin than anyone else.”

“Look at the evolution of ideas before the launch of Bitcoin and see who wrote about those ideas,” Musk said.

Szabo's project was never fully completed, but many see it as a precursor to Bitcoin. Previously, the scientist has refuted claims that he is the creator of Bitcoin.

Nakamoto's hidden identity has been a topic of conspiracies for years now.

Earlier in October, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel said he unknowingly may have met Satoshi Nakamoto in the year 2000.

As per Thiel, around 21 years ago a group of around 200 people who wished to promote a new currency system with the capability of challenging the monopoly of central banks. The billionaire believes Nakamoto could have been in that group.

In September 2021, the first and only statue of Satoshi Nakamoto was unveiled in Budapest. While the facial features of this bronze statue are not well-defined, the figure sports a hoodie.

In 2011, the mysterious Bitcoin inventor bid a farewell to the crypto space and apparently “moved on to different things.”

The Bitcoin tokens in Nakamoto's wallet, amounting to over $66 billion (roughly Rs. 4,96,814 crore) remain unspent as of now.

