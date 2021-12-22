Technology News
loading

‘Don’t See Someone Strapping Screen to Face All Day’: Elon Musk Hypes Up Neuralink Over Metaverse

Elon Musk did accept that a lot of people have been speaking to him about the up-and-coming space on the Internet called the metaverse.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 December 2021 19:41 IST
‘Don’t See Someone Strapping Screen to Face All Day’: Elon Musk Hypes Up Neuralink Over Metaverse

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Elon Musk Page

Neuralink co-founded by Musk is making a chip to help differently abled people access bodily functions

Highlights
  • Elon Musk, a crypto supporter, does not seem excited about metaverse
  • Musk believes Neuralink is a better future project
  • While the metaverse is growing fast, Neuralink is still under development

Elon Musk, the chief of Tesla and SpaceX, does not seem to have much faith in the buzzwords of today's tech industry, neither Web 3.0 nor the metaverse. Musk would rather hype up Neuralink, a neuro-technology company that he co-founded and one that is working to develop chip-like brain implants to enhance the physical capabilities of humans through computers. Musk spoke of his views while being interviewed by The Babylon Bee. He did concede, however, that a lot of people have been discussing the metaverse with him.

“I don't see someone strapping a friggin' screen to their face all day. I don't know if I necessarily buy into this metaverse stuff, although people talk to me a lot about it. In the long term, a sophisticated Neuralink could put you fully into virtual reality. I think we're far from disappearing into the metaverse, this sounds just kind of buzzwordy," Musk said during the video discussion. 

The multi-billionaire tech mogul further added that he does not see a possibility of people abandoning the physical world to move to a virtual one.

“It's gonna ruin your eyesight, right? I'm currently unable to see a compelling metaverse situation or Web 3 sounds like more marketing than reality. I don't get it, and maybe I will, but I don't get it yet,” Musk added.

Earlier this year, Facebook rebranded itself to “Meta”, seemingly validating the metaverse space.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, in the metaverse future, “you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents' living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunities no matter where you live. You'll be able to spend more time on what matters to you and cut down the time in traffic.”

Bloomberg Intelligence reportedly expects the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,719 crore) by 2024.

With Neuralink, on the other hand, Musk claims to “enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs”.

While the metaverse has already begun witnessing adoption in the gaming sector, Neuralink is still in the development phase.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Metaverse, Neuralink, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Reportedly Certified by BIS, NTBC Ahead of Official Launch
Can AI and Machine Learning Help Amazon Make Shopping Simpler and More Natural?

Related Stories

‘Don’t See Someone Strapping Screen to Face All Day’: Elon Musk Hypes Up Neuralink Over Metaverse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  2. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  3. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Coins Worth $134 Million
  4. OnePlus Tipped to Launch Two New Smart TVs in India: All Details
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  6. Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu
  7. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  9. The Witcher: Blood Origin First Look Trailer Teases a Pre-Geralt Era
  10. HP Envy 14 (EB0021TX) Review: A Balancing Act Done Right
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Don’t See Someone Strapping Screen to Face All Day’: Elon Musk Hypes Up Neuralink Over Metaverse
  2. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Reportedly Certified by BIS, NTBC Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Android 12 Update Paused Due to Google Play Compatibility Issues: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Top Models Tipped to Offer High Brightness Displays; Exynos 2200 SoC Possibly Teased
  5. Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021: Blaupunkt Announces Big Discounts on CyberSound Smart TVs
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of January 4 Launch; Shows Paper-Inspired Design
  7. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Crypto Coins, Sends SHIB Value Up by 10 Percent in 24 Hours
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing Ahead of Global Launch
  9. Poco X2 Users Complaining About Camera, Touch, Slower Charging Problems After Updating to MIUI 12.5.6
  10. Dell Latitude Laptops, Inspiron and Alienware Aurora Desktops Unable to Boot After BIOS Update: User Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com