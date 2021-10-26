NFT series ‘Dogs of Elon’ Debuts with Over 10,000 Collectibles

A fresh series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have surfaced on the crypto space, dedicated to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The name of this NFT series is “Dogs of Elon” (DoE). A total of 10,000 unique dog-inspired NFTs are part of this series with several “K-9” options for users to choose from. A website with detailed information on this NFT series has also been made live online.

The announcement inviting Doge-like dog coin supporters to mint NFTs from this Musk-dedicated series has also made its way on Twitter. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are virtual collectibles that can be bought using cryptocurrencies.

After more than a few months of preparation, it's time to announce our project. ????

MINT an NFT (Dogs Of Elon) & Join $ DOE Pre-sale! Our website is live!????



MINT NFT: 0.08 ETH $DOE Token Pre-sale price: 0.05 USDhttps://t.co/KJaD2dZo42#nft #shibainu #dogsofelon #doge #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/Zuo3rcRthP — Dogs Of Elon (@dogsofelon) October 19, 2021

Replying to a comment on the update, the Twitter handle of the Dogs of Elon wrote, “You can now MINT NFT and join pre-sale on our website!”

The NFT series will also feature special sub-collections containing DoE NFTs of 30 unique Elons and 70 zombies Doges.

“As a celebration of the strongest communities in crypto, the DoE NFTs can be staked to earn $renDOGE and $SHIBA, $DOE for a short period. Each deposited NFT will equal one share in this limited-time pool,” the website explained.

Each participating address will be permitted to claim only 20 of the 10,000 DoE NFTs to ensure a level playing field and reward opportunity.

While the development has been making the rounds since a few days, the centi-billionaire CEO of Tesla has not reacted to it as yet.

Several Dogecoin copycats like Shiba Inu, Kishu Inu and more have witnessed popularity in recent times. The values of these dog-based coins is not outlandish, making them easy purchasable crypto holdings for small investors.

Dogecoin is the most popular memecoin around and although the cryptocurrency did begin as a joke back in 2013, its growth in the US has been multi-fold in recent years.

A recent study that was conducted across 22 countries by an Australian cryptocurrency survey agency, found Dogecoin's (DOGE) adoption rate in the US surpass that of Bitcoin and Ether— to a point where its adoption is almost twice as much as the global average.