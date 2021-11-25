Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Owners Must Break Free from Centralised Exchanges

Exchanges allow easier selling and purchasing of cryptocurrencies but keep the custody of these assets.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 25 November 2021 11:30 IST
Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Owners Must Break Free from Centralised Exchanges

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Elon Musk

Elon Musk publicly supports the crypto space and often gives suggestions on Twitter

Highlights
  • Elon Musk encouraged keeping crypto assets with oneself
  • He believes people must step away from centralized exchanges
  • Musk replied to a tweet by Bill Lee on this topic

Tesla CEO Elon Musk backed the idea of investors keeping custody of their crypto assets like Dogecoin, rather than relying on centralised exchanges like Binance and Robinhood. These exchanges simplify the selling and purchasing of cryptocurrencies but also hold custody of these assets — something that Musk does not seem to support. He expressed his opinion on Twitter, while replying to another post on this topic.

Bill Lee, the founding partner at West Coast Holdings and an investor in Musk's companies had tweeted that unless the wallet keys are not in one's possession, they should not consider their crypto-holdings as their own.

In a one-word reply, Musk supported the notion and wrote, “Exactly”.

While Musk did not elaborate on his viewpoint, it is not surprising that the Doge-supporter is backing for people to hold their own assets rather than letting them lay with centralised exchanges.

Scammers fishing for meaty targets often view centralised exchanges as target points. Hackers keep trying to breach the servers of these exchanges and steal the stored cryptocurrencies.

Using a private crypto wallet, however, reduces the risks of being hacked or breached — while also allowing the investors to self-hold their assets.

With the crypto culture gathering steam around the world, nefarious scammers have been targeting investors from all sides.

Recently, for instance, Robinhood revealed that its servers were breached by an unauthorised third party earlier this month.

Earlier this week, Shiba Inu token's official Twitter account alerted investors that cybercriminals are replying on general SHIB-related posts and impersonating official accounts related to the meme-based dog coin to lure in unsuspecting people into their scam.

In October, a major hack attack has cost Ethereum-powered lending protocol called “Cream Finance” $130 million (roughly Rs. 972 crore) worth of crypto assets.

The total crypto crime in 2020 amounted to around $10.52 billion (roughly Rs. 79,194 crore), a report had revealed earlier in April.

The same report had also highlighted that scams and frauds that have plagued the crypto-space are a major problem that made for 67.8 percent of the total cryptocurrency crime in 2020.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Dogecoin, centralized exchanges, Binance, Robinhood
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi 10 (2022) Said to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Tipped
China Demands Tencent Submit New Apps, Updates to Inspection Before Being Uploaded: Report

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Owners Must Break Free from Centralised Exchanges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  2. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  3. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi 10 (2022) Said to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  6. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  7. Vivo Y76 5G With 44W Flash Charge, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29
  10. Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Recover as Investors Catch Their Breath After Crypto Ban Scare
  2. Disney Will Spend $33 Billion on Content in 2022
  3. Poco X4, Poco X4 NFC Models Allegedly Spotted on IMEI, May Be Redmi Note 11 Pro Rebrand
  4. Nokia Said to Be Working on Four New Phones, Renders Leak Before Official Announcement
  5. Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Owners Must Break Free from Centralised Exchanges
  6. China Demands Tencent Submit New Apps, Updates to Inspection Before Being Uploaded: Report
  7. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi 10 (2022) Said to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29; Could Feature MediaTek Helio G85, 50-Megapixel Camera
  9. After NASA Adds 301 New Planets, New UCLA Algorithm Helps Find Another 366 Exoplanets
  10. US Pentagon Creates New Office to Investigate UFO Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com