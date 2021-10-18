Technology News
Elon Musk's Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' With His Dogecoins Gets Mixed Reaction

Elon Musk replied to a tweet that said he was richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett as far as his Dogecoin assets are concerned.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 October 2021 11:24 IST
Elon Musk's Tweet About Extending 'Life to Mars' With His Dogecoins Gets Mixed Reaction

Elon Musk has always been a strong supporter or Dogecoin

  • YouTuber Matt Wallace that Musk is richer than Bill Gates, Warren Buffet
  • Musk hopes its enough to extend "life to Mars"
  • Musk's response saw a divided reaction from Twitterati

Elon Musk has ruffled some feathers yet again on Twitter. This time, the SpaceX CEO decided to talk about extending human life to Mars in reply to another tweet. Known cryptocurrency influencer and YouTuber Matt Wallace tweeted on Saturday, “Elon Musk (with a net worth equal to 861 billion Dogecoin) is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined!” The tweet at once caught Musk's attention. He replied, “Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars.”

While the original tweet received around 31,700 likes, Musk's reply has garnered over 77,100 likes and has been retweeted more than 4,300 times at the time of writing.

Wallace replied to Musk's tweet and wrote, "Very very excited about seeing humans on Mars."

An account called DOGECOIN (@Investments_CEO), named after one of Musk's so-called favourite cryptocurrencies, replied, "We have your back every step of the way." Wallace commented, "Elon loves Dogecoin and Dogecoin loves Elon."

Another Dogecoin fan asked Musk if the crypto coin would be made the official currency of Mars. Wallace replied that Dogecoin "is the way to go!"

But Musk's tweet also received criticism and harsh reactions from many users. A user (@TobyDtheman) asked Musk why he is planning to invest that huge sum of money to go to Mars when he could use it to improve the conditions on Earth. "I get it it's cool but is it really necessary?" wrote the user.

Another user (@TrashyRatchet) wrote on similar lines. "How many tiny house developments on Earth could you build with that?" the user replied to Musk's tweet.

However, some users applauded Musk's "global intentions" that aimed at making the human species "multi-planetary."

It's clear that Musk has divided the Internet with his one-line tweet.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

