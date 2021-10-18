Elon Musk has ruffled some feathers yet again on Twitter. This time, the SpaceX CEO decided to talk about extending human life to Mars in reply to another tweet. Known cryptocurrency influencer and YouTuber Matt Wallace tweeted on Saturday, “Elon Musk (with a net worth equal to 861 billion Dogecoin) is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined!” The tweet at once caught Musk's attention. He replied, “Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars.”

While the original tweet received around 31,700 likes, Musk's reply has garnered over 77,100 likes and has been retweeted more than 4,300 times at the time of writing.

Elon Musk (with a net worth equal to 861 billion #Dogecoin) is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett COMBINED! ???? — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 16, 2021

Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2021

Wallace replied to Musk's tweet and wrote, "Very very excited about seeing humans on Mars."

Very very excited about seeing humans on Mars ????



Have no doubt you will make it happen :) — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 16, 2021

An account called DOGECOIN (@Investments_CEO), named after one of Musk's so-called favourite cryptocurrencies, replied, "We have your back every step of the way." Wallace commented, "Elon loves Dogecoin and Dogecoin loves Elon."

We have your back every step of the way @elonmusk — DOGECOIN (@Investments_CEO) October 16, 2021

Elon loves Dogecoin and Dogecoin loves Elon — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 16, 2021

Another Dogecoin fan asked Musk if the crypto coin would be made the official currency of Mars. Wallace replied that Dogecoin "is the way to go!"

Will Dogecoin be the official currency of Mars? — greg (@greg16676935420) October 16, 2021

Dogecoin as the currency of Mars is the way to go! ???????? — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 16, 2021

But Musk's tweet also received criticism and harsh reactions from many users. A user (@TobyDtheman) asked Musk why he is planning to invest that huge sum of money to go to Mars when he could use it to improve the conditions on Earth. "I get it it's cool but is it really necessary?" wrote the user.

Why don't you spend some money on large water purification systems or air filtration systems for inner cities instead of trying to colonize a barren dangerous planet? I get it it's cool but is it really necessary? Or even Fusion for never-ending energy. Just a thought. — Toby Hodnett (@TobyDtheman) October 16, 2021

Another user (@TrashyRatchet) wrote on similar lines. "How many tiny house developments on Earth could you build with that?" the user replied to Musk's tweet.

How many tiny house developments on earth could you build with that? Or with just a tiny fraction of that? — Trashy Ratchet (@TrashyRatchet) October 16, 2021

However, some users applauded Musk's "global intentions" that aimed at making the human species "multi-planetary."

Instead of buying an island and enjoying & relaxing for the rest of your days, you set out to implement more global intentions—to make the human species multi-planetary and create a colony on Mars. — Eva CyberFox ???? (@EvaFoxU) October 16, 2021

It's clear that Musk has divided the Internet with his one-line tweet.

