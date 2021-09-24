Elon Musk's interest in Dogecoin is no secret. In fact, he had even declared that he wants to put the cryptocurrency on the Moon. Now, Musk had presented another take on Dogecoin, sending ripples across Twitter. The SpaceX and Tesla founder has declared on the microblogging site that the Dogecoin handling fees should be reduced to make purchases such as movie tickets “viable” to the average consumer. Musk was replying to a tweet about AMC accepting Dogecoin. The tech billionaire wrote in response, “Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable.”

The first tweet by co-creator of Dogecoin Billy Markus in this regard referred to the news of AMC CEO taking steps to accept the cryptocurrency and talking about its popularity. “Robinhood announcing wallets, AMC CEO not only talking about accepting Dogecoin but saying it was the single most interacted with a tweet he has ever made, the crypto market finally seeing some green. I gotta say…” followed by a meme that said that “today was a good day,” wrote Markus, who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter.

Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2021

American movie theatre chain AMC announced earlier this month that it would accept Ether, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin for ticket purchases by end of this year. Dogecoin was not a part of the initial list.

However, after the announcement, AMC CEO Adam Aron asked users on Twitter if the company should include Dogecoin on the list. The poll results were in favour of Dogecoin as a payment mode and the tweet even saw a “like” from Musk.

Acknowledging this, Aron wrote, “I never thought I would see this day. Elon Musk liked my Dogecoin Twitter poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too, Mr Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you Sir are the epitome of innovation above all others.” He also attached a picture of poll results to the tweet.

I never thought I would see this day. @ElonMusk liked my Dogecoin Twitter Poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others. pic.twitter.com/rIW6OpOnYL — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

Aron further announced that the company will work towards accepting Dogecoin. He also said that the poll was his “highest ever read tweet” so far, recording 4.2 million views in 24 hours.

SO FASCINATING! Dogecoin Poll was by far my highest ever read tweet. In 24 hours, 4.2 million views, my most ever retweets, most ever replies. 140,000 votes 77% yes 23% no. It's clear that you think AMC should accept Dogecoin. Now we need to figure out how to do that. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/tkClzgMBMO — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

As of September 24 (11:24am IST), Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs. 17.41. Previously, Dogecoin prices have seen a rise in value whenever Musk tweeted in favour of the cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.