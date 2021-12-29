Technology News
loading

El Salvador Users Complain of Bitcoins Missing From Their Chivo Wallets, Stir Anti-Crypto Sentiment

Salvadorans allege that they are losing Bitcoin tokens saved on their government-issued Chivo wallets in unauthorised transactions.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 29 December 2021 14:52 IST
El Salvador Users Complain of Bitcoins Missing From Their Chivo Wallets, Stir Anti-Crypto Sentiment

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry Demidko

Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency in the world, first minted back in 2009

Highlights
  • Government reaction to the Bitcoin missing case remains awaited
  • Exact amount of the disappeared Bitcoins remain unknown
  • An 89 percent reduction in Bitcoin transactions has been reported

The Central American country of El Salvador is currently facing crypto-related issues after its citizens complained about fraudulent transactions in their government-issued Chivo wallets. In recent days, some Salvadorans have complained that Bitcoin tokens in their Chivo wallets are going missing mysteriously. In September, El Salvador became the first country ever to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Since then, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele has been boasting about his country's economic progress on social networking platforms. Presently, however, complaints about missing Bitcoin tokens Chivo wallets have made their way on Twitter.

People have been bombarding Twitter (in Spanish) with screenshots to make their case. Several Salvadorans are reaching out to the government as well as Chivo wallet authorities for assistance, demanding answers and help.

Salvadorans, in their tweets, have alleged that “unauthorised transactions” cost them their Bitcoin tokens.

“Nobody responds to complaints that people make,” a user who claimed to be from El Salvador and did not wish to be named over fears of repercussion told Gadgets 360.

The person also shared a spreadsheet with Gadgets 360 that has links to tweets of other user complaints. Some of the tweets contain screenshots of transactions on the Chivo wallets that users claim are of unauthorised charges and failed transactions.

Backed by the El Salvador government, Chivo wallets were created to facilitate transactions in USD as well as Bitcoins from anywhere around the world. Bitso, a Mexican cryptocurrency exchange, has been serving as Chivo's key service provider. As per Bukele, over two million Salvadorans use the Chivo wallet.

A report by Tom's Hardware estimates that Bitcoins worth around $16,000 (roughly Rs. 12 lakh) have disappeared from Chivo wallets in El Salvador. On the other hand, another Twitter thread claims that Bitcoins worth $120,000 (roughly Rs. 90 lakh) have disappeared.

As of now, there has been no official statement about this development from the authorities of the country. The Twitter account of the Chivo wallet also shows no activity after November 2.

Amid this chaos, anti-Bitcoin sentiment seems to be heating up in El Salvador.

According to CryptoWhale, there has been a reduction of 89 percent in Bitcoin transactions in El Salvador since it was made legal tender.

President Bukele's approach, however, remains pro-crypto.

In November, for instance, Bukele revealed his plans of building a Bitcoin City at the base of the Conchagua volcano, in order to power Bitcoin mining with renewable energy and tackle the carbon footprint issue associated with the process.

The country now has close to 1,500 Bitcoins in its reserve, which adds up to $76,417,935 (roughly Rs. 571 crore). Presently, Bitcoin is trading at around $50,973 (roughly Rs. 38 lakh) on international exchanges like CoinMarketCap.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: El Salvador, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Nayib Bukele
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Official Announcement
Jabra Elite 4 TWS Earphones With Spotify Tap Playback, Active Noise Cancellation Launched

Related Stories

El Salvador Users Complain of Bitcoins Missing From Their Chivo Wallets, Stir Anti-Crypto Sentiment
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  3. OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  5. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Charging Launched in India
  8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 Premium Smartwatch, Xiaomi Buds 3 ANC Earbuds Launched
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A16K India Launch Tipped for January, Specifications Said to Include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  2. iQoo 9 Series to Sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, VC Three-Dimensional Heat Dissipation System
  3. Realme GT 2 Series Teased to Offer Improved Thermal Management, GT Mode 3.0
  4. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Ahead of India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 11S Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Realme Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphone Brand Globally in Q3 2021: Counterpoint Research
  7. Tecno Spark Go 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Investors Duped of $1 Million via Bogus MetaMask Token, Scam Classified as Honeypot and Rug Pull
  9. OnePlus 8T Receiving OxygenOS Update With December 2021 Security Patch, App Fixes
  10. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com