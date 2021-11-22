Technology News
loading

El Salvador Plans First Tax-Free 'Bitcoin City', Backed by Bitcoin Bonds

Bitcoin City won’t levy any taxes except for value added tax (VAT).

By Reuters | Updated: 22 November 2021 11:13 IST
El Salvador Plans First Tax-Free 'Bitcoin City', Backed by Bitcoin Bonds

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele speaks at the closing party of the “Bitcoin Week”

Highlights
  • Half of the VAT levied would be used to fund bonds issued to build city
  • El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender
  • Salvadorans are skeptical about President Bukele's love of Bitcoin

El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City", funded initially by Bitcoin-backed bonds, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday, doubling down on his bet to harness the cryptocurrency to fuel investment in the Central American country.

Speaking at an event closing a week-long promotion of Bitcoin in El Salvador, Bukele said the city planned in the eastern region of La Union would get geothermal power from a volcano and not levy any taxes except for value added tax (VAT). Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 46.84 lakh as of 10:30am IST on November 22.

"Invest here and make all the money you want," Bukele said in English, dressed all in white and wearing a reversed baseball cap, in the beach resort of Mizata. "This is a fully ecological city that works and is energised by a volcano."

Half of the VAT levied would be used to fund the bonds issued to build the city, and the other half would pay for services such as garbage collection, Bukele said, estimating the public infrastructure would cost around 300,000 Bitcoins.

El Salvador in September became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

Although Bukele is a popular president, opinion polls show Salvadorans are skeptical about his love of Bitcoin, and its bumpy introduction has fueled protests against the government.

Likening his plan to cities founded by Alexander the Great, Bukele said Bitcoin City would be circular, with an airport, residential and commercial areas, and feature a central plaza designed to look like a bitcoin symbol from the air.

"If you want Bitcoin to spread over the world, we should build some Alexandrias," said Bukele, a tech savvy 40-year-old who in September proclaimed himself "dictator" of El Salvador on Twitter in an apparent joke.

El Salvador planned to issue the initial bonds in 2022, Bukele said, suggesting it would be in 60 days time.

Samson Mow, chief strategy officer of blockchain technology provider Blockstream, told the gathering the first 10-year issue, known as the "volcano bond", would be worth $1 billion, backed by Bitcoin and carrying a coupon of 6.5%. Half of the sum would go to buying Bitcoin on the market, he said. Other bonds would follow.

After a five year lock-up, El Salvador would start selling some of the Bitcoin used to fund the bond to give investors an "additional coupon", Mow said, positing that the value of the cryptocurrency would continue to rise robustly.

"This is going to make El Salvador the financial centre of the world," he said.

The bond would be issued on the "liquid network", a Bitcoin sidechain network. To facilitate the process, El Salvador's government is working on a securities law, and the first license to operate an exchange would go to Bitfinex, Mow said.

Crypto exchange Bitfinex was listed as the book runner for the bond on a presentation behind Mow.

Once 10 such bonds were issued, $5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,175 crore) in Bitcoin would be taken off the market for several years, Mow said. "And if you get 100 more countries to do these bonds, that's half of Bitcoin's market cap right there."

The "game theory" on the bonds gave first issuer El Salvador an advantage, Mow argued, saying: "If Bitcoin at the five-year mark reaches $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.4 crore), which I think it will, they will sell Bitcoin in two quarters and recoup that $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,720 crore)."

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Markets, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India, El Salvador, Bitcoin City, Nayib Bukele
OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India Under a Different Name, Spotted as OnePlus RT on Google Listings
Tecno Spark 8 Pro With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

El Salvador Plans First Tax-Free 'Bitcoin City', Backed by Bitcoin Bonds
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India as OnePlus RT
  4. Apple Watch Series 8 CAD Render Leaked: Check It Out
  5. CoWIN Now Showing Fully/ Partially Vaccinated Badges
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Reno 7 Image Leaked
  8. Vivo V23e 5G Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Trade in Red; Market Momentum Remains Slow
#Latest Stories
  1. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Would Consider Leaving if He Can't Quickly Fix Culture Problems: Report
  2. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Pushes Privacy Update to Comply With Irish Ruling, Will Show Details on Its Data Collection Process
  4. Crypto Market Momentum Faces Resistance, Bitcoin and Ether Values See Slowdown
  5. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch in India Under a Different Name, Spotted as OnePlus RT on Google Listings
  6. El Salvador Plans First Tax-Free 'Bitcoin City', Backed by Bitcoin Bonds
  7. Airtel Prepaid Pack Price Increase by Up to Rs. 501 From November 26: All Details
  8. Apple Watch Series 8 CAD Render Leaked; Shows Unchanged Design, Dual Speaker Grilles
  9. Amazon India Executives Charged by Police in Alleged Marijuana Smuggling Case
  10. GTA: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition Developer Issues Apology, Announces Update With Fixes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com