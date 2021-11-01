Technology News
loading

Edward Snowden Cautions Investors Against Dogecoin Clones Like Shiba Inu

The ex-NSA consultant has warned people against investing their hard-earned money into a "clone of dog money."

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 1 November 2021 12:26 IST
Edward Snowden Cautions Investors Against Dogecoin Clones Like Shiba Inu

Photo Credit: ShibaToken.com

Shiba Inu is currently one of the top ten crypto coins and its growth has everyone's attention

Highlights
  • Snowden likens "clone of dog money" to a lottery ticket
  • SHIB's valuation has gone up by more than 800 percent in a week
  • SHIB's market capitalisation is currently higher than Dogecoin

Meme coins have been the year's biggest gainers and because they're not too expensive to invest in, retail investors do get lured into pumping hard-earned money into them. Now, whistleblower Edward Snowden has posted on Twitter warning people to be cau when investing in SHIB. The ex-National Security Agency (NSA) consultant cautioned all his followers to be careful before tossing all their eggs in the same basket of "a clone of Dog money" that claims to get everyone rich.

"Please carefully consider your odds of outsmarting a market that sold to you its stake in not even dog money but a CLONE of dog money," Snowden tweeted on early Sunday. In a subsequent reply, Snowden emphasised his concerns about retail investors "mortgaging the farm" to buy into these coins. "The problem is when they get emotionally manipulated into mortgaging the farm based on a meme's worth of understanding. If you want to drop some Happy Meals on lottery tickets, knock yourself out. But not the rent money" he said.

Although Snowden not once explicitly mentioned Shiba Inu (SHIB), SHIB fans we're the quickest to fight Snowden on his take since the whistleblowers comments come at the time when Shiba Inu tokens have skyrocketed in popularity.

The beginning of last week saw Shiba Inu rise by more than a whopping 826 percent in value, surpassing a market capitalisation of $38.5 billion (roughly Rs. 2,89,154 crore). By Friday, the Dogecoin-rival had rallied to overtake DOGE in valuation to become the 9th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation.

Those taking on Snowden in the comments of his tweet tried to point SHIB-doubters to the ecosystem that the meme token has expanded to. This includes Shiboshi NFTs and ShibaSwap — Shiba Inu's own decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, and a proposed launch of a layer-2 protocol soon.

Many experts argue that the rally may not be sustainable — pointing to the greater fool theory, due to the coin's massive valuation. But on the flip side, the market capitalisation of SHIB is such that the meme coin is currently bigger than leading conglomerates in India.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, DOGE, meme coin, Edward Snowden
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped

Related Stories

Edward Snowden Cautions Investors Against Dogecoin Clones Like Shiba Inu
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
  3. Elon Musk Says 'Much Respect' for Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava
  4. PS Plus November Games Announced, PS VR Users to Also Get 3 Games
  5. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  6. WhatsApp Pay Cashbacks Seen Rolling Out to Android, iPhone Beta Users in India
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  10. Edward Snowden Warns Against Betting Big on Dog Coin Clone Like Shiba Inu
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp From Meta: Facebook’s Rebranding Starts Showing Up to Beta Testers on Android, iOS
  2. WhatsApp Payments Cashbacks Seen Rolling Out to Android, iPhone Beta Users in India: All Details
  3. Bitcoin's Whitepaper Turns 13, Netizens Wish 'Happy Birthday' to the Cryptocurrency
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  5. Edward Snowden Cautions Investors Against Dogecoin Clones Like Shiba Inu
  6. Elon Musk Praises Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava, Says He Deserves Credit For PayPal's Success
  7. Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2 Lite With Colour Display, SpO2 Tracking Announced
  9. Tecno Camon 18i With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Objects to Links to Outside Payments Ahead of Epic Games Hearing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com