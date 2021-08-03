Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Enthusiast Offers 10 Percent Discount on His House if Paid in Dogecoin

With a 10 percent discount for Dogecoin payment, the current value of Paul's NY home comes down by Rs. 28 lakhs.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 August 2021 11:56 IST
Cryptocurrency Enthusiast Offers 10 Percent Discount on His House if Paid in Dogecoin

Dogecoin price in India has swung a lot in the last few months

Highlights
  • A man has put up his house in New York on sale
  • He has given prospective buyers seven cryptocurrency payment options
  • But he is more enthusiastic about getting paid in Dogecoin

Each day there's new evidence to suggest that cryptocurrency is getting mainstream. The biggest advantage in the minds of cryptocurrency traders, it appears, is the capacity of these virtual coins to beat inflation, even in the long run. A US resident is now so bullish on the future of these coins that he is reportedly offering a 10 percent discount on the purchase of his house to anyone willing to pay him in Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency, which started as a meme but has become a serious contender for the top virtual currency.

Scott Paul, the founder-CEO of a tech company based in Utah, is said to have fixed the sale price of his New York home at $389,000 (Rs 2.88 crores). The "for sale" sign in the front yard shows seven cryptocurrency options for payment — but Paul really wants Dogecoin because of its promise to become a payment utility in the future, reported AZCoin News. Dogecoin price in India on August 3 was around Rs. 15.

If Paul gives a 10 percent discount for Dogecoin payment, the current value of the property will come down by around Rs. 28 lakh. The home was being rented out but when the tenants moved out, Paul said it was time to sell it.

“The decision was pretty obvious. I have a house I want to sell, why not push it to the limit to see if I can sell it for Doge, because we have to keep using this currency if we're going to get it to the mainstream," Paul was quoted in the report as saying.

Paul has invested in cryptocurrency and is comfortable with the swings in the speculative cryptocurrency market, believing things will be better as these are just early days.

However, the lack of a regulatory mechanism for cryptocurrencies creates a hurdle in making them mainstream. But Paul is optimistic about its future.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Utah, cryptocurrency, Dogecoin
CBSE Class 10 Results to Be Announced at 12pm Today: How to Check
Realme Pad Specifications and Design Leaked, Renders Show Aluminium Unibody Finish, Built-In Stylus Holder

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Enthusiast Offers 10 Percent Discount on His House if Paid in Dogecoin
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone Starts Getting ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
  4. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  6. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Phone’s Camera
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  8. Tecno Pova 2 with 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  9. Realme Dizo Watch With 12 Days Battery Launched in India for Rs. 2,999
  10. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for iPhone Getting 'View Once' Feature for Photos and Videos
  2. Klipsch T5 II ANC TWS Earphones With Bragi AI-Based Gestures, Dirac HD Sound Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Their Android Smartphone, iPhone Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Prices Leak Ahead of This Month's Expected Launch
  5. Cryptocurrency Exchange Independent Reserve Gets Singapore Nod on Digital Token Services
  6. Logitech Zone True Wireless, Zone Wired Earbuds Launched Targeting Video Conferencing
  7. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia RTX 30-Series Graphics Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp Working on Extending End-to-End Encryption to Local Backups: Report
  9. 1More Launches Omthing AirFree Lace Neckband, AirFree TWS, AirFree Pods Earphones in India
  10. Pentagon Tests AI-Powered Information System That Could Give It Ability to 'See Days in Advance'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com