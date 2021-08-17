Elon Musk is back at supporting his favourite cryptocurrency: Dogecoin. His tweet comes after the billionaire entrepreneur, Shark Tank star, and the owner of Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban called the meme coin the strongest medium of exchange in the cryptocurrency world. Cuban has been known as a fan of Dogecoin and he often shows his support on Twitter. But nothing can surpass the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's enthusiasm for the virtual currency. Musk agreed with Cuban's views. Replying to CNBC's tweet stating, "Mark Cuban says Dogecoin is the 'strongest' cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange," Musk tweeted, "I've been saying this for a while." His point is made. No one can deter Mr. Musk anymore.

Musk's tweet has received over 26,000 likes and 4,000 retweets within four days. Policy strategist and entrepreneur Erich Reimer replied to him with just one word, Should we take it as his support for Dogecoin? Perhaps we should.

Bloomberg editor Ed Ludlow replied, "The question is why is it the strongest Elon Musk?"

Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin, which is said to have been started just for fun, also replied to Elon Musk's tweet under the handle Shibetoshi Nakamoto. He wrote, "I also agree with this in a very totally unbiased way." We see what he did there.

But many laughed at Musk's continued hype about the meme coin.

C. J. Wilson, the retired baseball pitcher and entrepreneur's reply was much harsher.

Other users put pressure on Musk to actively lead Tesla to accept Dogecoin.

Dogecoin supporters seem to have been torn about the decision to support or shun the cryptocurrency lately. A lot of them have been quite distressed about its performance — and that of the cryptocurrency market — over the last many weeks. As it still continues to go through a low phase, supporters often muse over the future implications of their investments. However, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO continues to actively support it with tweets and memes — not to forget his SNL appearance as 'Dogefather'. Dogecoin price in India as of August 17 was around Rs. 26.