Technology News
loading

Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic

Musk simply responded with some numbers and the Twitter world went into the guessing game.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 July 2021 13:39 IST
Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic

Elon Musk regularly tweets in support of Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies

Highlights
  • Dogecoin creator Michi Lumin said he should also post cryptic tweets
  • In response, Musk tweeted, "48 61 68 61 20 74 72 75 65"
  • Shibetoshi Nakamoto also chimed in with his own "gibberish" tweet

Elon Musk tweets almost daily about an array of things. From space and electric vehicles to cryptocurrency and stocks, there's nothing that escapes Musk's eyes. Earlier this week, Michi Lumin, the creator of Dogecoin — the meme-based cryptocurrency — tweeted that he, too, needed to start tweeting obtuse and vague things and then hope that people will be able to interpret them as coded, meaningful, and mysterious. "This is already happening with @BillyM2k [Shibetoshi Nakamoto] and of course @elonmusk [Elon Musk]," the Dogecoin creator said. In  the next tweet, Lumin said he meant that his tweets will be coded and mysterious but when decoded will read as, "I aspire to curate the world's largest gravy collection" or "how many horsepower has a cow?"

That was perhaps enough for Musk to respond in exactly the same manner that Lumin mentioned in his tweet. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO simply responded with some numbers: "48 61 68 61 20 74 72 75 65." 

And then users on the micro-blogging site attempted to decode Musk's tweet. The first response came from the official handle of Baby Dogecoin, a token created by Dogecoin fans with a mission to help save dogs. Sharing a screenshot of "Hex to Ascii converter," Baby DogeCoin wrote, "Haha True," reflected by the converter after the digits Musk wrote in his tweet were entered. 

Another user used the same method to decode Musk's tweet.

Since Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Dogecoin but no longer on the project was also tagged on the first tweet, he too had something to say. "Cabbage gridlock uncle meatball," Nakamoto wrote, the meaning of which nobody could figure out. 

A user asked Nakamoto had anything else to add, he replied: "Random gibberish."

Here are some more reactions to Musk's tweet:

Musk is himself a cryptocurrency enthusiast and in recent time has been seen promoting Dogecoin in his trademark style involving meme, calling himself "The Dogefather", and even declaring himself the CEO of Dogecoin once. 

Last week, the 'Dogefather' tweeted about the Shiba Inu-face themed currency and it gained about 8 percent. Following a tweet by Dogecoin investor and YouTuber Matt Wallace, Musk wrote, "BTC [Bitcoin] and ETH [Ethereum] are pursuing a multilayer transaction system, but base layer transaction rate is slow and transaction cost is high."

"There is merit IMO to Doge maximizing base layer transaction rate and minimizing transaction cost with exchanges acting as the de facto secondary layer," he added.

At the time of writing (July 17, 1:33pm IST), Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs. 12.98.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Dogecoin, Cryptocurrency, Dogecoin Price, Dogecoin Price in India, Bitcoin, Twitter
Google Tool That Shows How the Weather Is Like Around the World Gains Traction After Developer Quits
OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed

Related Stories

Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to Make History With Unpiloted Civilian Space Flight
  3. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Set for July 23 at 12 Noon
  5. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  6. Nokia XR20 First Look May Have Appeared Officially Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus TV Prices in India Hiked Again, by Up to Rs. 7,000
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 9, More
  9. Mi Watch Revolve Active Review: More Features on Your Wrist
  10. Windows 365 Price for One Configuration Revealed Ahead of August 2 Rollout
#Latest Stories
  1. Dogecoin Creator Says He Need to Write Cryptic Tweets Like Elon Musk; His Response Was Epic
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Design Revealed by Company Ahead of July 22 Launch, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
  3. Google Tool That Shows How the Weather Is Like Around the World Gains Traction After Developer Quits
  4. World Emoji Day: New Emojis Await Approval, iOS Users Get Fun Memoji Customisations
  5. Social Media Platforms Are 'Killing People' With COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation: US President Joe Biden
  6. Hubble Space Telescope Fixed After Month of No Astronomical Viewing
  7. Binance Stops Selling ‘Stock Tokens’ Following Regulatory Scrutiny
  8. Zomato IPO: Investors Lap Up Stock Offering With Bids of $46 Billion, Got Oversubscribed 38 Times in a Day
  9. Reliance Retail to Buy Nearly 41 Percent Stake in Just Dial for Rs. 3,497 Crores
  10. Twitter Rolls Out Automated Captions for Voice Tweets Year After Its Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com