Elon Musk tweets almost daily about an array of things. From space and electric vehicles to cryptocurrency and stocks, there's nothing that escapes Musk's eyes. Earlier this week, Michi Lumin, the creator of Dogecoin — the meme-based cryptocurrency — tweeted that he, too, needed to start tweeting obtuse and vague things and then hope that people will be able to interpret them as coded, meaningful, and mysterious. "This is already happening with @BillyM2k [Shibetoshi Nakamoto] and of course @elonmusk [Elon Musk]," the Dogecoin creator said. In the next tweet, Lumin said he meant that his tweets will be coded and mysterious but when decoded will read as, "I aspire to curate the world's largest gravy collection" or "how many horsepower has a cow?"

That was perhaps enough for Musk to respond in exactly the same manner that Lumin mentioned in his tweet. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO simply responded with some numbers: "48 61 68 61 20 74 72 75 65."

I mean they will be coded and mysterious but will decrypt to 'i aspire to curate the world's largest gravy collection' or 'how many horsepower has a cow?' — Michi Lumin (@michilumin) July 14, 2021

48 61 68 61 20 74 72 75 65 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

And then users on the micro-blogging site attempted to decode Musk's tweet. The first response came from the official handle of Baby Dogecoin, a token created by Dogecoin fans with a mission to help save dogs. Sharing a screenshot of "Hex to Ascii converter," Baby DogeCoin wrote, "Haha True," reflected by the converter after the digits Musk wrote in his tweet were entered.

HAHA TRUE ???????? pic.twitter.com/02IjOaSaOY — Baby Doge Coin (@BabyDogeCoin) July 14, 2021

Another user used the same method to decode Musk's tweet.

Lmao ???? pic.twitter.com/ha0eXhcFw1 — Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo) July 14, 2021

Since Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Dogecoin but no longer on the project was also tagged on the first tweet, he too had something to say. "Cabbage gridlock uncle meatball," Nakamoto wrote, the meaning of which nobody could figure out.

cabbage gridlock uncle meatball — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 14, 2021

A user asked Nakamoto had anything else to add, he replied: "Random gibberish."

random gibberish — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 14, 2021

Here are some more reactions to Musk's tweet:

The next winning lottery numbers? ???? — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) July 14, 2021

48 - country code for Poland, 61 - code for Poznan - City with best logistics to set up new factory, maybe for @Tesla ?? — CryptoLagotto (@CryptoLagotto) July 14, 2021

Love the concept of decoded tweet



Can we have a little crypto tip in a decoded way???? — BASEER H. JAFFERY (@IamJaffery) July 14, 2021

The fact that this tweet already got around 700 RT means that some crazy theory are definitely coming out of this.



I'm ready. pic.twitter.com/43XmHXkcfL — Doge France ???????? (@Doge_France) July 14, 2021

Musk is himself a cryptocurrency enthusiast and in recent time has been seen promoting Dogecoin in his trademark style involving meme, calling himself "The Dogefather", and even declaring himself the CEO of Dogecoin once.

Last week, the 'Dogefather' tweeted about the Shiba Inu-face themed currency and it gained about 8 percent. Following a tweet by Dogecoin investor and YouTuber Matt Wallace, Musk wrote, "BTC [Bitcoin] and ETH [Ethereum] are pursuing a multilayer transaction system, but base layer transaction rate is slow and transaction cost is high."

"There is merit IMO to Doge maximizing base layer transaction rate and minimizing transaction cost with exchanges acting as the de facto secondary layer," he added.

BTC & ETH are pursuing a multilayer transaction system, but base layer transaction rate is slow & transaction cost is high.



There is merit imo to Doge maximizing base layer transaction rate & minimizing transaction cost with exchanges acting as the de facto secondary layer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2021

At the time of writing (July 17, 1:33pm IST), Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs. 12.98.