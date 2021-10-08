Technology News
loading

Dogecoin Millionaire Glauber Contessoto Says He Continues to Hold All His Crypto Assets

Dogecoin's greatest asset is its branding and the cryptocurrency does exactly what it was created for, says Glauber Contessoto.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 October 2021 10:58 IST
Dogecoin Millionaire Glauber Contessoto Says He Continues to Hold All His Crypto Assets

Photo Credit: YouTube/ The Dogecoin Millionaire

Doegecoin millionaire Contessoto has urged the community to unite and not liquidate their investments

Highlights
  • Glauber Contessoto claims to be among the first Dogecoin millionaires
  • He says he had become a Doge millionaire in just 69 days
  • Contessoto says he has invested his life savings in crypto

Glauber Contessoto, who had refused to sell his holdings despite losing the millionaire status briefly during the market crash in May this year, says that he continues to hold every single coin he has bought and does not intend to sell them anytime soon. But why is he holding and what are his plans? Known to the world as the “Doge millionaire”, Contessoto said he sees the Dogecoin price doubling in the next two months to “around 50 cents”. He had claimed in April that he became a Dogecoin millionaire in “just 69 days”.

Contessoto, a resident of Los Angeles, told Benzinga, a financial market media organisation, that Dogecoin's greatest asset is its branding and the cryptocurrency does exactly what it was created for – buy and sell things. The low value of Dogecoin makes it less likely a choice to store value or hoard. People readily accept it as a medium of exchange and spend it on buying goods and services, while top crypto coins like Bitcoin and Ether are primarily seen as a store of value.

While Contessoto, 33, said he does not understand technical analysis, he focuses on “market sentiment and pop culture shifts”. He said his Dogecoin investment is largely influenced by the idea that the economy is now more dependent on social media trends and influencer marketing.

When the market crashed in May, Contessoto had urged the Dogecoin community to unite and not liquidate their investments. He had said he invested his life savings — about $1,80,000 (roughly Rs. 1.32 crores) — in Dogecoin when its price was about $0.045 (roughly Rs. 3.66) in February. By the end of April, his initial investment had grown to almost $2 million (roughly Rs. 14.65 crores).

In July, Contessoto said he bought more Dogecoins worth $5,300 (roughly Rs 3.94 lakhs).

According to the Benzinga report, Contessoto feels Dogecoin will "be every newcomers' bridge” into cryptocurrency in the years to come. He also said that he held 4,206,969 DOGE — worth more than $987,000 (Rs. 7.39 crores approx.) at the time of writing this report.

Launched as a meme based on the Shiba Inu dog, Dogecoin had reached an all-time high on May 8 at $0.72 (roughly Rs. 52.74). Dogecoin price in India at the time of writing this report was around

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Glauber Contessoto, Dogecoin, Cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu
Moto G Pure, Moto E40 With Android 11 Launched: Price, Specifications
Best True Wireless Earphones Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

Related Stories

Dogecoin Millionaire Glauber Contessoto Says He Continues to Hold All His Crypto Assets
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Inu Whale Buys 6.3 Trillion Coins in Two Days
  2. Cricket 22 Release Date, India Price Announced
  3. OnePlus 9RT Set to Launch on October 13, OnePlus Buds Z2 to Debut Alongside
  4. Best True Wireless Earphones Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
  5. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Goes on Pre-Orders in India Today
  7. Free Guy Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced, Available in 4 Languages
  8. Realme GT Neo 2 Set to Launch in India on October 13: All Details
  9. Acer Launches Six New Laptops Based on Windows 11 in India
  10. Windows 11 Now Available for Download: How to Get It on Your PC
#Latest Stories
  1. SolarWinds Hackers Said to Have Stolen Sensitive US Data on Russia Sanctions, Intelligence Probes
  2. Polygon Network Surpasses Ethereum in Terms of Active Users
  3. Crypto Exchange Binance Has Ireland in Plans for 'Decentralised' Regional Headquarters
  4. Firefox Update Brings Ads in Address Bar: How to Disable
  5. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Trailer Out Now in English and Hindi
  6. Session Is a Blockchain-Based Private Messenger That Uses Decentralised Server Nodes To Ensure Anonymity
  7. Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Orders in India Start Today
  8. FIFA 23 Could Be Called EA Sports FC, as EA Considers Dropping FIFA Branding
  9. Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro TWS Earbuds With Customisable ANC, LDAC Codec Support Launched
  10. YouTube Discontinues Annual Rewind Video, Plans Global End-Of-Year Interactive Experience Instead
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com