Axe Gives Away Limited-Edition 'Dogecans' to Tap Into Growing Crypto Craze

Axe did two giveaways of the special Dogecans, and all the units are now "gone."

Updated: 24 July 2021 15:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @AXE

Dogecans carried the popular Shiba Inu dog meme

Highlights
  • All Dogecans are now gone, Axe says
  • Two giveaways were held by the Unilever-owned company
  • Axe aimed to tap into Dogecoin's immense following with the giveaways

When Dogecoin was launched in 2013, it was started as a joke.The meme-based cryptocurrency remained in obscurity for a long time, until billionaire tycoon Elon Musk threw his weight behind it and popularised it. Even though Dogecoin has lost some gains in recent months, its ardent following seems to be of great appeal to businesses around the world that are trying new ways to tap into the cryptocurrency craze. In that process, Unilever-owned Axe launched two giveaways of limited-edition "Dogecans."

The latest campaign attempted to leverage popular trends to stir interest in the brand. Playing on the cryptocurrency's name, the Dogecoin-inspired packaging on the special Axe cans featured the Doge meme and the marketing campaign tagline said, “48-hour crypto scent.”

Axe also shared this post on Instagram.

The company dropped a website link via the tweet for users to collect the limited-edition giveaways. But a message on the site now reads, “Sorry, people. All the DogeCans are gone. But we're still going to the moon.” There's no word on when another giveaway will take place, if at all.

In another tweet, Axe said this showed “what the dogearmy can accomplish together.”

While many Twitter users said that the Dogecans were “gone” too soon, it also showed people's desire to land one of the limited-edition cans.

A user ((Dogeinvesting) also wanted to know whether the cans would be available for sale in regular stores.

This was not the first time Axe tried to draw new communities toward itself by incorporating memes and cryptocurrency into its merchandise. On Doge Day (April 20) this year, when the digital currency was on a wild run, the company appeared to suggest in a tweet that it would send a Dogecan to the moon if Dogecoin reached a value of $1 (roughly Rs. 75). At the time of writing, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs. 14.32.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Axe, Dogecoin, Dogecoin Price, Dogecoin Price in India, Dogecan
YouTube Removes Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh's Videos on Post-Poll Violence

