DogeBonk, a meme coin that is barely two months old, claims to have beaten Elon Musk's anticipated DOGE-1 rocket mission to become the first meme coin to be sent to space. The developers of the new cryptocurrency pilot Dogebonk in space using a stratospheric weather balloon on December 15, a feat that was later streamed to the "BonkSquad" — DogeBonk followers, as proof. The event quickly gained a lot of stream on Twitter where community members quickly began taking good-humoured digs at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO with the hashtag "SorryElon". Of course, this was a weather balloon that went to the edge of space, while Musk's rocket plans to go to the moon, so the scope is a little different, but it's a fun, cheeky call-out nonetheless.

Revived from hibernation by a ragtag group of anonymous decentralised finance (DeFi) veterans, DogeBonk has been able to gather a sizable community in a short span of time, through which developers of the meme coin were able to raise funds for the weather balloon launch project.

The team tweeted: "Sorry Elon, but we beat Dogecoin as the first meme coin in space. Watch us prove it tomorrow on our stream. DogeBonk is the first crypto in space. Ain't too late to join us though, truce?"

The meme coin's launch was accompanied by an onboard camera that filmed a banner showing the Dogebonk meme "bonking" a Dogecoin symbol. There's also an animated image of Elon Musk weeping noticeable in the background.

Previous stunts included a giant billboard in Times Square, a massively attended virtual "Bonkscars" video meme awards show on Twitch, a custom DogeBonk themed minigame, a state-of-the-art hivemind chatbot trained on the telegram chats of community members, and winning "Meme of the Year" on 'r/memes', a subreddit with more than 17 million subscribers.

DogeBonk identifies as a community-led project on the Binance Smart Chain Network and has a native currency, named DOBO, which has gone up in valuation by 49.5 percent over the past week and is priced at $0.000000114633 (roughly Rs. 0.0000087) as per CoinGecko.