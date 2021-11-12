Technology News
loading

Discord Pauses NFT Plans After CEO Jason Citron Faces Severe Backlash From Users

Jason Citron sought to reassure users on Wednesday that the company has no imminent plans to shift its business to NFTs.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 12 November 2021 14:41 IST
Discord Pauses NFT Plans After CEO Jason Citron Faces Severe Backlash From Users

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

Discord CEO Jason Citron was asked by many users to stop work on NFT plans

Highlights
  • Discord users aired concerns following Citron's tweet
  • Citron earlier suggested that Discord may support Ethereum wallets
  • Discord NFT integration plan is currently shelved

Discord has withdrawn plans to integrate Ethereum-based wallets for non-fungible tokens (NFT), after a significant number of its users ignited a severe backlash on social media. The reaction began on November 9 after Discord founder and CEO Jason Citron tweeted "likely nothing" with a screenshot of the app's user settings page showing the "ETH" icon and the option to connect Ethereum-based digital wallets like MetaMask and Wallet Connect.

Citron was then slammed by thousands of comments calling for Discord to abandon the plan. Some users even threatened to opt out of Nitro — a paid membership, which comes with global access to custom emojis from all the servers you are a part of, Nitro stickers, a custom Discord number tag, animated avatars, server enhancements, etc. Crypto skeptics claim that NFT is a ponzi scheme and is damaging to the environment due to the energy consumption used to mine the cryptocurrency.

"Even if we put the environemental impact aside, this whole thing is a big nonsensical scam and money laundering scheme," tweeted one Discord user. A thread on the official Discord subreddit titled "Discord developers: Please do not support NFTs" also received hundreds of replies, many of them talking about inherent problems with NFTs.

Citron was quick to insist that no one has anything to worry about. "Thanks for all the perspectives everyone," he wrote late Wednesday. "We have no current plans to ship this internal concept. For now we're focused on protecting users from spam, scams and fraud. Web3 has lots of good but also lots of problems we need to work through at our scale. More soon."

The "more soon" aspect of Citron's tweet also drew some flak as some users see it as running the issue under a carpet until strong sentiments died down a little. The list of respondents to Citron's tweet included a quote tweet from the founder of popular decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap, Hayden Adams.

Adams claims that some of the backlash received by Citron as "pretty surreal" and an indication of how nascent a stage [Web3] is at the moment. He goes on to mention that although the environmental concerns raised by people will iron out over the next year, its the "misunderstanding and fear" surrounding NFTs that is bound to linger on for a longer space of time.

While Discord may be backing out for now, it probably won't be too long before the platform's userbase does a U-turn as NFTs and blockchain games skyrocket in popularity. What is unknown at this point is how long it will take users to reach that tipping point.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, Discord, Ethereum, NFTs, Jason Citron
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Brings Text to Speech and Voice Effects Features to Reels: How to Use
OnePlus 10 Tipped to Look Identical to Oppo Reno 7 Pro From Front, Live Image Leaked

Related Stories

Discord Pauses NFT Plans After CEO Jason Citron Faces Severe Backlash From Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 May Look Identical to Oppo Reno 7 Pro From Front, Live Image Leaked
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  4. Red Notice Movie Review: A Criminal Waste of Money
  5. PUBG: New State Publisher Responds to Bricking Complaints
  6. PUBG: New State Bricking Some Android Devices
  7. Redmi Note 11 Series May Come in Global Markets With Snapdragon SoCs
  8. Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) Review: A Rare Beast
  9. Redmi 9A, Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Increased
  10. Paytm Shares Priced at Rs. 2,150 in Rs. 18,300-Crore IPO
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazilian Nationals Get New Visa Crypto Card as DeFi Culture Witnesses Expansion
  2. Amazon Prime Video to Allow Sharing Video Clips From iPhone and iPad
  3. Tesla Stock Price Slides After Elon Musk Sells $5 Billion Worth of Shares
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Expects 15 Percent Slump in Q4 Revenue After Strong Q3 Profit
  5. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Shipments in Q3, Single-Digit Annual Growth Predicted for 2021: IDC
  6. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Look Identical to Oppo Reno 7 Pro From Front, Live Image Leaked
  7. Discord Pauses NFT Plans After CEO Jason Citron Faces Severe Backlash From Users
  8. Instagram Brings Text to Speech and Voice Effects Features to Reels: How to Use
  9. PUBG: New State Publisher Krafton Comments on the Bricking Issue; Age Verification on the Game Fails
  10. Tencent Acquires Japanese Gaming Studio ‘Wake Up’ Behind Nintendo Switch Titles in $44 Million Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com