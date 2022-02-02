Technology News
Digital Rupee Can Be Exchanged for Cash, Open New Fintech Opportunities: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Modi said the launch of CBDC will make digital payments and online transfer of funds more secure and risk free.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 February 2022 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Narendra Modi

"The digital rupee will be the digital form of our physical rupee and will regulated by the RBI” PM Modi

Highlights
  • "CBDC will strengthen the digital economy,” Prime Minister Modi
  • PM Modi said digital rupee will revolutionise the fintech sector
  • India will launch a 'digital rupee' in 2022-23 using blockchain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the digital rupee, proposed in the union budget, could be exchanged for cash and will open new opportunities in the fintech sector.

Addressing the 'Atmanirbha Arthavyavastha' (self-reliant economy) symposium organised by the BJP, he said the central bank digital currency or the digital rupee will make online payments more secure and risk free and boost digital economy in the years to come.

"The digital rupee will be the digital form of our physical rupee and will be regulated by the RBI. This will be such a system that will enable exchange of physical currency with digital currency," Prime Minister Modi said at the virtual symposium that was attended by chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and party workers across the country.

"Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will strengthen the digital economy... If anyone makes a payment in digital currency, you will be able to change it to cash," he said.

"This will also lead to ease in development of global digital payment systems," he said.

He said the digital rupee will revolutionise the fintech sector by creating new opportunities and lessen the burden in handling, printing, logistics management of cash.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that India will launch a 'digital rupee' in 2022-23 using blockchain and other technologies.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
