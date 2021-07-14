Technology News
loading

European Central Bank to Launch Digital Euro Project: All We Know So Far

Digital Euro will probably resemble an online bank account or digital wallet held directly at the ECB rather than at a commercial institution.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2021 11:19 IST
European Central Bank to Launch Digital Euro Project: All We Know So Far

The digital euro will likely be a digital wallet that euro zone citizens can keep at the ECB

Highlights
  • The ECB doesn't want to leave digital payments to the private sector
  • ECB will work on implementation for another three years before launch
  • The ECB says the digital euro will complement, not replace, cash

The European Central Bank is set to give the green light on Wednesday to a multi-year project to create a digital version of the euro.

An electronic equivalent of banknotes and coins, the digital euro will likely be a digital wallet that euro zone citizens can keep at the ECB.

It is part of a drive by central banks to meet growing demand for electronic means of payment and tackle a boom in private sector digital currencies from Bitcoin to Facebook's proposed Diem. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 23.8 lakhs as of 11am IST on July 14.

Here's what we know so far: 

What is a digital euro?

It will be a means of payment that gives holders a claim against the ECB - like banknotes and coins, but in digital format.

It will probably resemble an online bank account or digital wallet held directly at the ECB rather than at a commercial institution.

This is a fundamental difference because the ECB cannot run out of euros, making its digital currency intrinsically safer than any private sector counterpart.

So can I convert all my savings to digital euros?

Most likely not. The ECB knows the safety of its digital wallet could make it so appealing as to hollow out commercial banks. So it will either set a cap on how many digital euros individuals can own - say, EUR 3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.6 lakhs) - or apply a penalty rate on holdings above a certain amount.

What's the point of a digital euro, then?

The ECB doesn't want to leave digital payments to the private sector, particularly if the use of physical cash starts dwindling, like it has in Sweden.

It has expressed concerns that the biggest providers of payment services in the euro zone, such as Visa and Mastercard, come from outside the bloc, and about the use private companies make of transactions data.

Work on a digital euro accelerated after Facebook unveiled plans to create its own currency in 2019, a potential threat to central banks' core business.

How do you even open an account at a central bank?

The ECB has indicated it will leave that to banks and some regulated fintechs, which would then offer digital euro wallets to customers on its behalf.

Can digital euros be spent anonymously, offline - like cash?

Only for small payments, likely less than a hundred euros or so. The ECB has to balance privacy with countering money-laundering and tax evasion.

When can we expect to spend our first digital euro?

Not for the next five years or so. The ECB has given itself two years to finalise the digital euro's design. After that, it will need to be ratified by its Governing Council.

If approved, the ECB will work on implementation for another three years before launch. It will also seek legislative changes, as a digital euro was not foreseen by EU treaties.

Will physical cash stop existing then?

The ECB says the digital euro will complement, not replace, cash. Cash accounted for 79 percent of all payments at point of sales in the euro zone in 2016, according to an ECB survey.

But some critics worry the ECB may one day retire cash and use the digital euro to implement aggressive monetary policy measures, such as negative interest rates on household deposits or direct cash transfers.

Will the digital euro use blockchain?

Using Blockchain, the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) that powers cryptocurrencies, is an option, but maybe not the most likely.

ECB board member Fabio Panetta has said there was "no experience" with a DLT that could serve the needs of hundreds of millions of customers, unlike the ECB's regular instant payment system, known as TIPS.

The ECB could, however, use a combination of both, Panetta added.

Will it be available outside the euro zone?

Three thousand euros would be a lot of money for households in poorer countries, including some neighbouring the EU. So making the digital euro available to people there could suck out deposits from local banks.

If other central banks launch digital currencies, however, payments to and from the euro zone could become cheaper and safer.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: European Central Bank, Digital Euro, Euro, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India
Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack to Offer On-the-Go Wireless Charging on iPhone 12 Series
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Mandalorian and The Crown Tied as Netflix, HBO Jostle

Related Stories

European Central Bank to Launch Digital Euro Project: All We Know So Far
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  3. Loki Season 2 Is Officially Happening
  4. Loki Episode 6 Recap: Multiverse, and Marvel’s Next Big Villain?
  5. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro Launching in India Today: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  7. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  8. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  9. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  10. Poco F3 GT Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Begins Testing New FaceTime-Like Call Interface, Ability to Join Group Calls After They Start
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Price in India Allegedly Leaked Ahead of July 22 Launch, Expected to Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Zomato Kicks Off Rs. 9,375-Crore IPO, India’s Biggest This Year
  4. Realme X7 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  5. Loki Season 2 Officially Confirmed in Loki Episode 6 Post-Credits Scene
  6. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With Dimensity SoCs, 65W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Facebook Allows Group Admins to Designate ‘Experts’ for Their Communities
  9. Virgin Galactic Acknowledges Richard Branson's Pre-Launch Bike Ride Never Happened
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbech Listing, May Come With Dimensity 720 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com