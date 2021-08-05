Technology News
loading

US Fast-Food Chain Quiznos Now Accepting Bitcoin for Sandwiches

Quiznos restaurant has partnered with Bakkt App to launch the pilot programme at its select outlets in Denver.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 August 2021 11:27 IST
US Fast-Food Chain Quiznos Now Accepting Bitcoin for Sandwiches

Photo Credit: Quiznos

You can now pay for sandwiches with Bitcoin

Highlights
  • US fast food giant Quiznos is now accepting Bitcoin for sandwiches
  • It is testing the programme at select outlets in Denver
  • It has partnered with Bakkt to process the Bitcoins

American fast-food giant Quiznos has started to accept payments in Bitcoin for its sandwiches and other offerings, the company announced in a press release. Quiznos joined hands with digital asset provider Bakkt in the US to allow customers to pay in Bitcoin. The brand will run a pilot program in outlets in Denver in August, to see if people want to use it to buy the food.

After a massive bull run at the start of the year, cryptocurrency prices have dropped over time, but the market is still highly valuable. The price of Bitcoin remains well above its 2020 levels at this point. According to Coindesk, Bitcoin was trading at $39,304 (Rs. 29 lakh, approximately) at the time of writing this report. 

As a result, more companies are now starting to accept payments in cryptocurrencies, to build up their stores of the assets that many feel still have a lot of potential for growth. Sheela Zemlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Bakkt, described in a statement that the pilot project as “an exciting tentpole moment” for the company. Through this partnership, Zemlin said, Bakkt is “bringing Bitcoin utility to the mainstream consumer market."

For now, the companies will "closely watch" this pilot programme before deciding on expanding the partnership to more locations across the US. The release stated that customers will get $15 (approximately Rs. 1,100) worth of Bitcoin as a reward if they buy Bitcoin from the Bakkt app and pay via the cryptocurrency for their Quiznos meal.

The app, which was launched in 2019, has been partnering with retail chains and other businesses to make Bitcoin transactions easier. The aim is to make digital assets as liquid as fiat currency, like the US dollar or Indian rupee. The app is available on iOS and Android.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Quiznos, bakkt, Cryptocurrency
Sony Posts Record Profit on Pandemic Demand for Consoles, TVs, Music, and Movies
Ether Nears 2-Month High Ahead of Major Protocol Change

Related Stories

US Fast-Food Chain Quiznos Now Accepting Bitcoin for Sandwiches
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi LED TV 4C 32-Inch With Android TV-Based PatchWall UI Launched in India
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  3. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  5. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  8. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Processors Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Reports Widening Loss on Driver Incentives, Pandemic Impact
  2. Poco C3 Crosses 2 Million Units Sold in India in Nine Months, Company Claims
  3. Mi LED TV 4C 32-Inch With Android TV-Based PatchWall UI, Mi Quick Wake Feature Launched in India
  4. Vivo Y12G With 20:9 Display, Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Ether Nears 2-Month High Ahead of Major Protocol Change
  6. US Fast-Food Chain Quiznos Now Accepting Bitcoin for Sandwiches
  7. Sony Posts Record Profit on Pandemic Demand for Consoles, TVs, Music, and Movies
  8. SonyLIV Paid Subscribers Jump 700 Percent Between June 2020–2021
  9. Facebook Sparks Off Row by Cutting Off Researchers Running NYU's Ad Observatory Project
  10. Flipkart and Its Founders Said to Be Threatened With $1.35 Billion Fine by Enforcement Directorate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com