Technology News
loading

Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox to Pay $9 Billion to Creditors, Closing Six-Year-Old Chapter

Mt. Gox was once the biggest Bitcoin exchange in the world.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 27 October 2021 17:18 IST
Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox to Pay $9 Billion to Creditors, Closing Six-Year-Old Chapter

Mt. Gox lost 850,000 Bitcoin tokens worth millions of dollars to a hack attack in 2014

Highlights
  • Defunct Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox is paying back billions to former custom
  • The company was based in Tokyo, Japan
  • It filed for bankruptcy in 2014 following a major server hack

Mt. Gox, a Tokyo, Japan-born Bitcoin exchange suffered an unfortunate fate after losing 850,000 Bitcoin tokens in a hack attack in 2014. Mt. Gox has announced that it will return $9 billion (roughly Rs. 67,531 crore) to customers who had lost their funds at the time, and have been bombarding the defunct company with legal notices and complaints ever since. At the time of this hack attack, the stolen Bitcoins were worth around $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,751 crore), a value that has now grown multi-fold with Bitcoin currently trading at $63,925 (roughly Rs. 48 lakh) per token.

In an official announcement, Nobuaki Kobayashi, the Attorney-at-law of Mt. Gox revealed that the creditors had approved to distribute the stolen Bitcoins to people who suffered losses if they were ever recovered.

“Depending on the situation, the confirmation order is expected to become final and binding in approximately one month from today,” the announcement said.

The company will be reaching out to concerned former customers with detailed information on specific timing, procedures, and repayment amount.

The cryptocurrency exchange platform was launched in 2010, just one year after the first Bitcoin ever was mined by an anonymous someone pseudo-named Satoshi Nakamoto.

Soon after its launch, this Japanese exchange emerged as the “biggest” Bitcoin exchange in the world, a report by news portal Coinnounce noyed.

Despite being able to recover 200,000 Bitcoins in 2014, Mt. Gox had suffered major losses. The company resorted to filing for bankruptcy.

In March 2019, a court in Japan suspended the sentence for Mt. Gox founder Mark Karpeles for four years, finding the French national guilty of data manipulation but innocent on charges of embezzlement.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Mt. Gox, cryptocurrency, Bitcoin exchange, Crypto Exchange
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
LG Display Rides Higher TV Panel Prices to Report Over Triple Gain in Operating Profit

Related Stories

Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox to Pay $9 Billion to Creditors, Closing Six-Year-Old Chapter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  2. JioPhone Next to Launch by Diwali, Confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  3. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  4. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro Design, Specifications Teased Ahead of October 28 Launch
  6. Here’s How Much Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto’s Tokens Are Worth Now
  7. Moto Watch 100 Specifications Surface Online: All You Need to Know
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali Offers: All You Need to Know
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro Price, Key Specifications Surface Online; MediaTek Chipsets Expected
  2. Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Mt. Gox to Pay $9 Billion to Creditors, Closing Six-Year-Old Chapter
  3. LG Display Rides Higher TV Panel Prices to Report Over Triple Gain in Operating Profit
  4. Spotify Reports 172 Million Premium Subscribers, Total Monthly Active Users Rise to 381 Million
  5. Sony Xperia View VR Headset That Pairs With Xperia 1 II, Xperia 1 III Smartphones Launched
  6. Kodak CA Pro Android TV Series With 40W Sound Output Launched in India, Available via Flipkart
  7. Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Just Bought Another 596 Coins Worth Over $37 Million
  8. Soundcore Select Pro Submersible Party Speaker With Up to 16 Hours of Playback Launched in India
  9. How Much Are the Satoshi Nakamoto Bitcoins Worth Now?
  10. Moto G51 5G Spotted on 3C Listing, Tipped to Support 10W Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com