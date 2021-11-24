Technology News
loading

Metaverse: Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland

Decentraland is an online environment where users can buy land, visit buildings, walk around, and meet people as avatars.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 November 2021 11:57 IST
Metaverse: Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland

Decentraland is a specific type of metaverse that uses blockchain

Highlights
  • Facebook changed its name to Meta to reflect its focus on VR
  • Land and other items in Decentraland are sold in the form of NFT
  • Crypto enthusiasts buy land there as a speculative investment

A patch of virtual real estate in the online world Decentraland sold for a record $2.4 million (roughly Rs. 17 crore) worth of cryptocurrency, the buyer crypto investor Tokens.com and Decentraland said.

Decentraland is an online environment - also called a "metaverse" - where users can buy land, visit buildings, walk around, and meet people as avatars.

Such environments have grown in popularity this year, as the pandemic caused people to spend more time online.

Interest surged last month when Facebook changed its name to Meta to reflect its focus on developing virtual reality products for the metaverse.

Decentraland is a specific type of metaverse that uses blockchain. Land and other items in Decentraland are sold in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a kind of crypto asset.

Crypto enthusiasts buy land there as a speculative investment, using Decentraland's cryptocurrency, MANA.

A subsidiary of Tokens.com, called the Metaverse Group, bought a patch of real estate for 618,000 MANA on Monday, which was around $2,428,740 (roughly Rs. 18 crore) at the time, a Decentraland spokesman and a statement by Tokens.com said.

Reuters also saw the land's purchase recorded on the NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Decentraland said it was the most expensive purchase of a plot of virtual real estate on the platform.

The land is in the "Fashion Street" area of Decentraland's map and Tokens.com said it would be used to host digital fashion events and sell virtual clothing for avatars.

It is made of 116 smaller parcels, measuring 52.5 square feet each, making the land 6,090 virtual square feet in size.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com, said the assets would complement the real estate already held by Metaverse Group.

In June, a plot of virtual land in Decentraland sold for 1,295,000 MANA, worth $913,228 (roughly Rs. 6.7 crore) at the time. The buyers built a virtual shopping centre to sell digital clothing, but Reuters has visited this site multiple times since and not seen any shoppers.

MANA is highly volatile. It has gained around 400 percent this month according to Coinbase, spiking after Facebook's name change.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Decentraland, Metaverse, MANA
Reddit to Shut Down TikTok-Like Dubsmash App, Integrate Video Tools With Platform

Related Stories

Metaverse: Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Crypto Market Crashes Amid News of Ban in India
  2. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  3. All You Need to Know About Hawkeye on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Vi Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 500 From November 25: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Leaked; Suggest Upgraded SoC, Battery
  6. OnePlus RT Said to Appear on Amazon India Ad, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Vivo V23e 5G With 44W Flash Charge, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched
  8. Crypto Bill: India Seeks to Block Most Cryptocurrencies
  9. Alert #ShibArmy: Scammers Targeting Shiba Inu Investors on Telegram
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. T-Mobile to Settle US Probe Into 2020 Outage for $19.5 Million
  2. NASA's Kepler Data Adds 301 Planets, Thanks to Machine Learning
  3. Oppo Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 7 SE Specifications Leak, Teaser Hints at Unique Notification Light on Pro Model
  4. Metaverse: Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
  5. Reddit to Shut Down TikTok-Like Dubsmash App, Integrate Video Tools With Platform
  6. Oppo K9 Smart TV Series to Launch in India in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Redmi 10 (2022) Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, May Feature 50-Megapixel Main Sensor
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Surface Online; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  9. Spotify Launches 'Netflix Hub' on Its App to Lure Fans With Podcasts, Soundtracks From Popular Shows
  10. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Get Tensor SoC, 12.2-Megapixel Sony IMX363 Primary Rear Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com