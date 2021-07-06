Technology News
loading

JP Morgan Analyst Says Bitcoin Bear Run Will End When Its Share of Crypto Market Rises Above 50 Percent

Institutional interest in Bitcoin is increasing again, the analyst said.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 July 2021 10:35 IST
JP Morgan Analyst Says Bitcoin Bear Run Will End When Its Share of Crypto Market Rises Above 50 Percent

Bitcoin hit an all-time high in April before crashing, but its bear run might be ending

Highlights
  • Bitcoin hit an all-time high in April before crashing
  • A JP Morgan analyst says that its bear run might be ending
  • He said its share of market activity was an indicator of future growth

An analyst with financial services behemoth JP Morgan has given a simple indicator that could help predict when the current bear run for Bitcoin will turn around again. JP Morgan's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said that in the volatile cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin could start to rise again, if a few basic conditions are met. In a televised interview, Panigirtzoglou explained why he thinks the current bear phase for the cryptocurrency could be coming to an end.

The basis for his optimism is a preliminary indication that institutional investors are relocating their funds to Bitcoin from other cryptocurrency token over the past few weeks. This is a reversal of trend that was seen in April, when the market crash of Bitcoin price in INR, along with other cryptocurrency prices, began this year. In an interview with CNBC, Panigirtzoglou said Bitcoin's dominance of the entire crypto market value offers insight into when its recent downward spiral would be over.

As Bitcoin dominance hovers around 45 percent, the analyst said that he would like to see the top digital coin dominate 50 percent of the overall cryptocurrency market. “A healthy number there in terms of the share of Bitcoin as a percentage of the total cryptocurrency market-cap at 50 per cent or above. I think that's another indicator to watch in terms of whether this bear phase is over or not,” Panigirtzoglou said.

Bitcoin was trading at $34,156 (around Rs 25.38 lakh) at the time of writing this report, according to CoinDesk. It had hit an all-time high of nearly $65,000 (roughly Rs. 47.3 lakh) in April. When the market crashed, it went down to as low as under $30,000 (roughly Rs. 21.8 lakh) before recovering a little.

“There has been a divergence between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. There was also some institutional interest from Bitcoin into Ethereum back in April, and now we are seeing the opposite,” the analyst said, adding this redirection of funds suggests Bitcoin's recent price appears to be attractive to institutional investors.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, JP Morgan, Crypotcurrency
Wimbledon-Winning Moment of Andy Murray Auctioned as an NFT, Fetches $177,777

Related Stories

JP Morgan Analyst Says Bitcoin Bear Run Will End When Its Share of Crypto Market Rises Above 50 Percent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  3. Samsung Galaxy F22 Launching in India Today: All Details Here
  4. AI-Based Survey Finds Tennis to Be Most 'Euphoric' Sport to Watch
  5. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
  6. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Nokia G20 Pre-Booking to Start July 7 at 12 Noon, Price Leaked
  8. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications, Design Tipped in New Leak
  9. These Motorola Edge 20 Series Smartphones Are Tipped to Launch in July
  10. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Said to Launch in Q3
#Latest Stories
  1. NFT Sales Volume Surges to $2.5 Billion in 2021 First Half, a Major Jump From $13.7 Million Last Year
  2. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  3. REvil Ransomware Attack: Coop, Other Affected Firms Could Take Weeks to Recover
  4. JP Morgan Analyst Says Bitcoin Bear Run Will End When Its Share of Crypto Market Rises Above 50 Percent
  5. Wimbledon-Winning Moment of Andy Murray Auctioned as an NFT, Fetches $177,777
  6. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  7. Twitter Failed to Comply With IT Rules, Could Lose Immunity: Centre to Delhi High Court
  8. Samsung Galaxy F22 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Garmin Venu 2, Garmin Venu 2S GPS Smartwatches With Health Snapshot Feature Launched in India
  10. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch on July 15, Specifications to Include 8GB RAM, 90Hz Display: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com