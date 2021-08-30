Technology News
loading

CryptoPunks Becomes Second Ethereum-Based NFT Project to Hit $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales

CryptoPunks saw the most sales among NFT-based platforms in the past 7 days.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 August 2021 18:10 IST
CryptoPunks Becomes Second Ethereum-Based NFT Project to Hit $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales

Photo Credit: Larva Labs

There are 10,000 unique CryptoPunks

Highlights
  • CryptoPunks are unique NFTs that are priced differently
  • Each CryptoPunk is priced based on its unique features
  • CryptoPunks were first intended to be a part of video games

CryptoPunks — the popular non-fungible token (NFT) project — breached the $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,330 crores) mark in all-time sales on August 28 to become only the second NFT project to have achieved the feat. CryptoPunks, which consists of 10,000 Ethereum-based NFTs, currently takes the second spot with an all-time sale of a staggering $1.16 billion (roughly Rs. 8,500 crores), according to NFT aggregation site CryptoSlam.io. CryptoPunks is now ranked after heavyweight Axie Infinity, whose sales stand at $1.65 billion (roughly Rs. 12,090 crores).

CryptoPunks surpassed the $1-billion sale mark only weeks after Axie Infinity reportedly achieved the feat on August 8.

In the last 24 hours, according to data on CryptoSlam, CryptoPunks have made sales worth $25 million (roughly Rs. 180 crores). Only Art Blocks surpassed the sales at $28 million (roughly Rs. 200 crores). The figures in the last seven days also show the dominance of CryptoPunks in the NFT market, with chart-topping sales of over $408 million (roughly Rs. 2,990 crores).

CryptoPunks was created in 2017 by Larva Labs, a software company run by American developers Matt Hall and John Watkinson. Initially, the duo intended the NFT characters, called Punks, to be used in a videogame but later released them as NFTs. The platform currently boasts of over 10,000 Punks, out of which 6,039 are males and 3,840 are females. There are 88 Zombie Punks, 24 Ape Punks, and 9 Alien Punks. Hall and Watkinson kept 1,000 of these Punks for themselves and then allowed the community to claim the rest.

No two Punk are alike. Each Punk has its own attributes and commands different prices, depending on the uniqueness of their features.

As of August 30 (6:05pm IST), Ether Price in India stood at Rs. 2.47 lakhs.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CryptoPunks, NFT, CryptoPunks Sales, Ethereum, Ether Price, Ether Price in India, Cryptocurrency
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Scratches in JerryRigEverything Durability Test
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report

Related Stories

CryptoPunks Becomes Second Ethereum-Based NFT Project to Hit $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  5. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13
  6. iPhone 13 May Feature Satellite Communication Connectivity
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1
  8. Mi Notebook Ultra First Impressions: High-End Features and Design
  9. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  10. Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Tortured in JerryRigEverything Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500
  2. Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  3. CryptoPunks Becomes Second Ethereum-Based NFT Project to Hit $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales
  4. China’s Regulatory Crackdown at a Glance: From Bitcoin to Celebrity Fan Clubs — Nothing’s Off the Table
  5. Zomato Makes Opting Out of Cutleries While Ordering Food the Default Option, Aims to Reduce Plastic Use
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Scratches in JerryRigEverything Durability Test
  8. Shopee India May Be Unveiled Soon as Company Launches Recruitment Campaign for Vendors, Ramps Up Hiring
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Tipped for September 8; Alleged Geekbench Listing Hint at Exynos 2100 SoC
  10. Realme Narzo 50i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications and Colour Options Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com