Technology News
loading

Visa Says Spending on Crypto-Linked Cards Topped $1 Billion in First Half This Year

Visa said it was partnering with 50 cryptocurrency platforms to make it easier for customers to convert and spend digital currencies.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 July 2021 11:29 IST
Visa Says Spending on Crypto-Linked Cards Topped $1 Billion in First Half This Year

Visa had announced it will allow the use of the USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network

Highlights
  • Investor sentiment on cryptocurrencies has somewhat soured
  • Bitcoin has seen a punishing slide following euphoria earlier this year
  • SoftBank invested $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,490 crores) in Mercado

Visa said its customers spent more than $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,480 crores) on its crypto-linked cards in the first half of this year, as the payments processor takes steps to make crypto transactions smoother.

The company said it was partnering with 50 cryptocurrency platforms to make it easier for customers to convert and spend digital currencies at 70 million merchants worldwide.

The move is in line with Visa's broader acceptance of digital currencies. In March, the company announced it will allow the use of the USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network.

Investor sentiment on cryptocurrencies has somewhat soured recently, with regulatory crackdowns in China and elsewhere. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has seen a punishing slide following the euphoria earlier this year which took it to record highs. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 24.8 lakhs as of 11am IST on June 8.

However, a clutch of high profile names are continuing to strengthen their involvement with the digital assets. Last week, Japan's investment giant SoftBank invested $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,490 crores) in Mercado Bitcoin, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in Latin America.

Wells Fargo & Co said in May it would onboard an actively managed cryptocurrency strategy for its wealthy clients, while Goldman Sachs Group launched a crypto trading team the same month.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Visa, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India
Daiwa D50U1WOS 4K TV Running LG’s webOS With Support for HDR10, Dolby Audio Launched in India

Related Stories

Visa Says Spending on Crypto-Linked Cards Topped $1 Billion in First Half This Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  4. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Mi Mix 4 Rumoured to Have Completely Invisible Under-Display Camera
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  7. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  8. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
  10. Vivo X70 Tipped to Come With f/1.15 Aperture, Five-Axis Image Stabilisation
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition to Go on Pre-Bookings Again on July 12
  2. ‘Didn’t Expect It To Be So Hard’: Elon Musk on Fully Self-Driving Cars
  3. Vivo S10, Vivo S10 Pro Launch Set for July 15 in China, May Come With 108-Megapixel Camera
  4. Oppo Smartphone EUIPO Listing Suggests Gaming-Oriented Reno 5 in the Works: Report
  5. Smart Foam Material AiFoam Gives Robotic Hand the Ability to Self-Repair, Just Like Human Skin
  6. Visa Says Spending on Crypto-Linked Cards Topped $1 Billion in First Half This Year
  7. Daiwa D50U1WOS 4K TV Running LG’s webOS With Support for HDR10, Dolby Audio Launched in India
  8. Robinhood IPO Faces Threat of Retail Snub on Reddit
  9. Mi Mix 4 Tipped to Feature Completely Invisible Under-Display Camera, Secondary Display at the Back
  10. ‘TikTok Resumes’ Programme Lets Users Apply for US-Based Jobs With Video CVs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com