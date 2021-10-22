Technology News
Valkyrie Futures-Based Bitcoin ETF Gets SEC Green Light to Start Trading

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF will trade under the ticker of BTF.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 October 2021 14:40 IST
Valkyrie Futures-Based Bitcoin ETF Gets SEC Green Light to Start Trading

Bitcoin recently recorded a new all-time high

Highlights
  • US SEC gives Valkyrie green light to debut ETF on Nasdaq
  • Valkyrie's ETF will trade under the 'BTF' ticker
  • Valkyrie's ETF success could push Bitcoin valuation to $70,000

Valkyrie will follow ProShares as a Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund. Bitcoin set a new all-time high earlier this week but the rally could be far from over just yet, as after ProShares, alternative asset management firm Valkyrie all set to introduce the second US Bitcoin Futures ETF. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally green-flagged the ETF proposed by Valkyrie granting the fund a notice of effectiveness. The Nashville, Tennessee-based firm has since stated that it will trade under the BTF ticker on the New York Stock Exchange (Nasdaq).

As per a Bloomberg report confirming the approval, Valkyrie had earlier intended to trade its ETF under the 'BTFD' ticker but had to settle for 'BTF'. If Valkyrie's ETF debut garners the kind of success as ProShares' ETF, the market could set new records by the end of the week. The boost in trading volume in Bitcoins Futures ETF could go on to provide the market with enough momentum to break past the $70,000 (roughly Rs. 52,66,800) mark.

The ProShares ETF which debuted at the beginning of the week was a massive success. The ETF emerged as the second-largest most traded ETF on a single day seeing trade volumes to the tune of $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,524 crore) on the first day and roped in another $570 million (roughly Rs. 4,288.68 crore) in trade on the second day.

The Valkyrie ETF approval was only a matter of time since ProShares Strategy Bitcoin ETF was given the green light to debut on a US exchange. Besides Valkyrie, another independent investment management company in Invesco was also close to getting their ETF approval to feature among the first funds to be traded in the US.

But just as the ProShares ETF began trading, Invesco issued a statement stating that it was no longer pursuing a Bitcoin futures ETF. However, the firm stated that an ETF was still a part of its future plans.

The enthusiasm of investors around US Bitcoin ETF launches has helped fuel the world's largest cryptocurrency to near $67,000 (roughly Rs. 50,41,080) levels, a rally that has since cooled by a bit, but could be set to soar again.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: SEC, Valkyrie ETF, ETF, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Exchange-Traded Fund
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
