Visa Outlines Concept for a 'Hub' That Would Make Digital Currencies Interoperable

Cryptocurrencies have made central banks across the world rethink their strategy and explore ways to have their own Central Bank Digital Currency.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 1 October 2021 14:08 IST
Visa said it has been working on the UPC project since 2018

Highlights
  • Visa said UPC will act as hub to interconnect various blockchain networks
  • It will allow conversion of digital currency values in real-time
  • Central banks are moving cautiously on cryptocurrency adoption

Payments giant Visa is working on a system that would connect different blockchain networks so that users can make payments with a currency of their choice and convert it into a different currency in real-time. The American multinational said it has developed a concept to make various Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) networks interoperable. It's calling the system Universal Payments Channel (UPC). Now, cryptocurrency users face multiple challenges in making cross-platform payments or transfers. If Visa has its way, it says the day is not too far away when blockchain protocols would be able to “talk” to each other. CBDC is a digital form of central bank money that can be used directly by consumers, merchants, and financial institutions.

This concept may have immense value. While not many have adopted cryptocurrency as a payment mode, it is likely to change as these coins gain a foothold in the coming days.

In a blog post, Visa said the UPC will act as a hub to interconnect various blockchain networks and allow for the secure transfer of digital currencies.

The rapid rise of cryptocurrencies has made central banks across the world rethink their strategy and explore ways to have a CBDC of their own. For instance, the Reserve Bank of India has said that it was working on its own crypto coin that would complement the rupee. But as of now, it was studying the underlying technology and the issuance method.

Central banks are moving cautiously on cryptocurrency adoption as it has the potential to cause disruption to the existing financial structure.

Visa said it has been working on the UPC project since 2018. Its researchers have been trying to develop a system that will offer a great consumer experience and will also be widely useful for merchants. "It means the ability to make and receive payments, regardless of currency, channel, or form factor. And that's where Visa's UPC concept comes in," said the company.

It claims its UPC will increase digital currencies transaction speeds to make CBDC attractive for consumers and businesses globally.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Visa, cryptocurrency, central bank digital currency, UPC
