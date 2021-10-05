Technology News
India Ranks Second on Global Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

The regions of Oceania, as well as South and Central Asia witnessed massive crypto expansion between July 2020 and June 2021.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 5 October 2021 18:02 IST
India Ranks Second on Global Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

Massive, institutional-sized payments driving crypto adoption in Asia

Highlights
  • The crypto market is rapidly expanding in Asia and Oceania
  • Crypto markets of Vietnam, India, and Pakistan are growing fastest
  • Chainalysis report is based on the period between July 2020 and June 2021

In the 12 months up to June 2021 the cryptocurrency market grew by 706 percent and reached a value of $572.5 billion (roughly Rs. 42,62,844 crores) in Central and Southern Asia, and Oceania (CSAO). These regions have emerged as one of the fastest growing crypto markets in the world, with Asia containing the top three countries, respectively Vietnam, India, and Pakistan that have witnessing rapid crypto expansion in a year. According to a recent report by market research firm Chainalysis, cryptocurrency is witnessing adoption at the grassroots level in CSAO countries, driving the quick expansion of the emerging digital financing space.

In India, that ranks second on the Global Crypto Adoption Index, 42 percent of the crypto transactions were hefty and institutional-sized, usually amounting to over $10 million (roughly Rs. 74 crore). As per Chainalysis, the trend of paying large amounts of funds via cryptocurrencies is indicative that smart money adoption is on a rise in several nations of the CSAO region.

“Two things stand out: One is that India and Vietnam's markets are much larger than Pakistan's. The other is that India has a much bigger share of activity taking place on DeFi (Decentralised Finance) platforms at 59 percent, versus 47 percent for Vietnam and 33 percent for Pakistan,” the report said. “All three regions grew substantially over the last year. Pakistan experienced the most growth at 711 percent, just ahead of India at 641 percent.”

Crypto mining, exchange platforms, related gambling apps as well as other forms of illicit activities in the crypto space have also emerged as reasons of its growth in the CSAO region.

Despite countries like Russia and China among others imposing bans on crypto-activities, several other nations are showing keenness to explore the futuristic financial system – that is quick and not regulated by any bank as yet.

Africa, for instance, registered 1,200 percent growth of its crypto market in the last one year, a separate report by Chainalysis had claimed earlier in September. Financially, the crypto market in Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and South Africa reached the valuation of a whopping $105.6 billion (roughly Rs. 775 crores) between July last year, and June 2021.

The region of Central, Northern and Western Europe has become the world's largest crypto economy, with over $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 74,46,016 crore) in transactions over the same period.

With Dubai and Miami, US gearing up to host crypto and Bitcoin-focussed mega events in the coming days, discussions around the future of cryptocurrencies are expected to gather heat.

El Salvador is also making strides to associate Bitcoin mining facilities with volcanic thermal energy — in order to reduce the carbon footprint of miners.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Chainalysis, Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Russian Actors Blast Off to Attempt a World First: A Movie in Space
Facebook Outage Shows Need for More Players: EU Antitrust Chief Margrethe Vestager

India Ranks Second on Global Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis
