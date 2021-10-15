Technology News
loading

East Asia Slips to Fourth Place in Global Crypto Transaction Volumes Amid China Crackdown

China's status as the top cryptocurrency mining country changed drastically over the past year, which also impacted East Asia transaction volumes.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 15 October 2021 20:15 IST
East Asia Slips to Fourth Place in Global Crypto Transaction Volumes Amid China Crackdown

In contrast, top 20 mining pools outside China saw mining proceeds spike to more than double

Highlights
  • East Asia's share of global crypto transactions fell to 14 percent
  • The region's transaction value grew 452 percent compared to the 2019
  • East Asia received $590.9 billion of crypto between July 2020-June 2021

China's consistent crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions over the past several months saw East Asia, as a region, slide massively from first place to fourth in terms of global cryptocurrency transaction volumes, as of June 2021. In terms of trade volume as per a report, the region saw total transactions to the tune of $590.9 billion (roughly Rs. 44,89,370 crores) between July 2020 and June 2021, which represents 14 percent of the global crypto activity during that timeframe. While that's still a 452 percent increase year-on-year, it's said to be among the slowest growing regions.

According to blockchain data provider Chainalysis' 2021 Eastern Asia Report, East Asia's share of global cryptocurrency transactions fell from 31 percent in April 2019, when the region was by far the world's largest crypto economy. China's status as the top cryptocurrency mining country changed completely changed over the period of study, drastically impacting the region's scores.

Data gathered from blockchain analysis reveals that the top 20 mining pools outside China saw mining proceeds spike to more than double, while the important mining pools in China saw proceeds drop by 50 percent.

Of the $256 billion (roughly Rs. 19,18,460 crores) in cryptocurrency received in China between July 2020 and June 2021, 49% went to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, Chainalysis said. Hong Kong had a higher proportion of DeFi transactions, with 55 percent of the cryptocurrency going to DeFi protocols.

In contrast, just 15 percent of cryptocurrency received went to DeFi protocols in South Korea, the second-largest crypto market in East Asia. Japan, the third-largest crypto market, had 32% of cryptocurrency received going to DeFi protocols.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: crypto, cryptocurrency, China crypto ban, Chainalysis, crypto transactions
TCL Thunderbird Smart Glasses Pioneer Edition With MicroLED Colour Display Announced
Amazon-owned Twitch Says Source Code Exposed in Last Week's Data Breach

Related Stories

East Asia Slips to Fourth Place in Global Crypto Transaction Volumes Amid China Crackdown
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  2. How to Watch DC FanDome 2021
  3. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Realme GT Neo 2 Goes on First Sale in India Today: Details Here
  5. Chingari's $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  7. How to Watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Match Live Online
  8. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme UI 3.0, Based on Android 12, Brings Several Customisation Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Chingari Launches $Gari Crypto Token, NFT Marketplace in India With Actor Salman Khan as Brand Ambassador
  2. Apple Worker Says She Was Fired for Leading Movement Against Workplace Harassment
  3. DC FanDome 2021: Time in India, How to Watch, and What to Expect
  4. Tether to Pay $41 Million for Alleged Misleading Claims That Its Crypto Token Was Fully Backed by US Dollars Reserve
  5. Samsung Tops Global Smartphone Shipments in Q3; Apple Top Earner in Q2 2021: Reports
  6. Hawkeye to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English
  7. Jack Dorsey’s Square Doubles Value of Its Bitcoin Holdings After Recent Rally
  8. Uber Delivery Executives Win EUR 10,000 Each in Damages, Boss Jailed in Italy Ruling
  9. Moscow Metro Launches Face Pay — Large-Scale Facial ID Payment System
  10. Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com