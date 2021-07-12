Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Slump 40 Percent in June, Data Shows

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, fell more than 6 percent last month, touching its lowest since January.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2021 17:47 IST
Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Slump 40 Percent in June, Data Shows

The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin fell more than 6 percent last month, touching its lowest since January

Highlights
  • Spot trading volumes fell 42.7 percent to 40.7 percent
  • Bitcoin had tumbled 35 percent in May
  • Binance has faced scrutiny from regulators across the world

Trading volumes at major cryptocurrency exchanges fell by more than 40 percent in June, research showed on Monday, with a regulatory crackdown in China and lower volatility among the factors depressing activity.

Spot trading volumes fell 42.7 percent to $2.7 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,01,57,770 crores), with derivative volumes down 40.7 percent to $3.2 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,38,79,170 crores), London-based researcher CryptoCompare's data showed.

"Headwinds continued as China persisted with its crackdown on Bitcoin mining," CryptoCompare said. "As a result of both lower prices and volatility, spot volumes decreased." Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 25.12 lakhs as of 5:20pm IST on July 12.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, fell more than 6 percent last month, touching its lowest since January, as authorities in China tightened restrictions launched a month earlier on Bitcoin trading and mining.

It had tumbled 35 percent in May, with its losses sparked by Beijing's moves to rein in the fast-growing sector. Crypto trading volumes tend to spike during periods of extreme price swings.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which has faced scrutiny from regulators across the world, retained its position as biggest platform by spot trading volume, CryptoCompare said. Still, volumes at Binance fell 56 percent in June to $668 billion (roughly Rs. 49,84,780 crores).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India
Fire-Boltt Talk Smartwatch Review: A Wrist-Worn Bluetooth Speaker

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Slump 40 Percent in June, Data Shows
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'Super Mario' Nintendo Cartridge Auctions for Record $1.5 Million
  2. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
  3. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  5. Samsung Galaxy F22 First Impressions: A Budget Galaxy With a Big Battery
  6. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
  7. Nothing Ear 1 India Price Has Been Officially Confirmed
  8. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces New Ranking Rules Ahead of Season 20
#Latest Stories
  1. PC Shipments Grew 45 Percent YoY in Q1 2021, Lenovo Retained Market Leadership: Counterpoint
  2. Lenovo Leads Global PC Market in Q2 2021 With 23.9 Percent Market Share; HP, Dell, Apple Follow: IDC
  3. Mi 11 Ultra to Go on Open Sale in India on July 15
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Crossed 34 Million Players in 1 Week After Official Launch, Krafton Thanks Players
  5. Cryptocurrency Trading Volumes Slump 40 Percent in June, Data Shows
  6. iPad mini 6 With ‘Biggest Redesign' in Lineup's 9-Year History Set to Unveil This Fall: Report
  7. Realme X9 May Feature 6.4-Inch AMOLED Display, 4,200mAh Battery, Multiple Certification Listings Suggest
  8. Samsung Galaxy A03s Now Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent
  9. Apple Wouldn't Have Existed If Not for Open Technology, Says Steve Wozniak in Support of Right-to-Repair
  10. WhatsApp Web Getting Updated With ‘View Once’ Feature for Photos, Videos: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com