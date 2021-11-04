Technology News
SQUID Cryptocurrency Grows by 600 Percent as Investors Seeking Next 'Moon Shot' Back It Up

While the websites associated with the SQUID token remain off the servers, the identity and whereabouts of its creator(s) also remain unknown.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 November 2021 12:13 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix/ Noh Juhan

The SQUID token was required for an online game version of the Netflix series Squid Game

  • Value of SQUID token is up by 600 percent
  • Earlier this week the value of SQUID had dropped by 99.99 percent
  • Investigation into potential rug pull scam is on

Earlier this week, the SQUID cryptocurrency, inspired by popular Netflix series Squid Game, raised scam suspicions after its value dipped by 99.99 percent and its website went defunct. Now, the trading value of this Squid token has soared by 600 percent in the last 24 hours, data by CoinMarketCap revealed on Thursday. Currently, the token is trading at $0.09295 (roughly Rs. 6) despite an ongoing investigation into the potential “rug pull” case. For now, it is estimated that the anonymous creator(s) of this token have vanished with around $3.3 million (roughly Rs. 22 crore).

The rather shocking development comes at a time when Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, has initiated an inquiry into the SQUID token that witnessed multi-fold growth in recent days. The gaming altcoin was created on the Binance Smart Chain.

“Our security team is currently tracing those funds. These types of scam projects have become all too common in the DeFi (decentralised finance) space as speculative crypto investors seeking the next ‘moon shot' are quick to invest in projects without doing the appropriate due diligence,” news portal Barrons quoted a Binance spokesperson as saying.

The website for the SQUID token was registered on October 12 and its whitepaper was released in the last week of October. The webpage of this whitepaper has been dysfunctional for over three days now.

The token was required by the players of the online version of Squid Game, based on the South Korean series that broke all viewership records on Netflix

Owing to the popularity of the series, the SQUID tokens were welcomed by fans with open arms.

Soon after, concerns around the legitimacy of this SQUID token gained heat because it only had the option to purchase the cryptocurrency, but selling it was not a choice.

Details about the identity as well as the whereabouts of the SQUID token creator(s) remain unknown.

As part of its ongoing investigation into the case, Binance will be helping appropriate law enforcement agencies with its findings and information to get to the depth of the matter. 

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Squid Game, Squid Token, SQUID, Netflix, Binance
Radhika Parashar
