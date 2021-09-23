Technology News
Robinhood Says It Will Start Testing Crypto Wallets From October

Robinhood is bidding on security provisions on their crypto wallets that will roll out for testing in October.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 23 September 2021 15:18 IST
Robinhood Says It Will Start Testing Crypto Wallets From October

Robinhood's first crypto wallets launching for test next month

Highlights
  • Robinhood to start testing crypto wallets next month
  • The company claims to have loaded its wallets with security features
  • Cryptocurrency wallets allow people to store and trade digital tokens

Robinhood announced that it is indeed going to test crypto wallets starting October. These digital wallets allow people to send, receive, and store cryptocurrencies. Trying to establish its upcoming crypto wallets as “cyber safe,” Robinhood claims to have built security features around identity verification and authentication. Amid rising cases of crypto-theft, it is deemed essential by wallet players that they ensure the safety of crypto assets that people store, and protect them from hacks and other cyberattacks.

In a blog post on September 22, Robinhood said that with its new crypto wallets, it aims to make the otherwise “seemingly unwelcoming” crypto space more accessible for more people at an affordable cost.

“Robinhood crypto wallets will allow you to move your crypto in and out of your app in a few taps: send your crypto to other wallet addresses and receive supported cryptocurrencies. This means you can consolidate your coins into one account so it's easier to track your portfolio, move supported coins into your Robinhood account so you can trade those coins commission-free, and more,” the company said in its blog post.

The development has stirred excitement among cryptocurrency enthusiasts on Twitter who expressed interest in the latest crypto wallet option from among the existing pool of over 25 million others.

Robinhood has been rolling out an array of new services and features in recent days. On September 13, for instance, the company launched a feature to allow users to make recurring investments in their favourite cryptocurrencies — totally free of commission with as little as $1 (roughly Rs. 73.66) on a schedule of their choice.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robinhood, Crypto Wallets, Test, Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Wallet, Robinhood Crypto Wallet
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Robinhood Says It Will Start Testing Crypto Wallets From October
