Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency’s Online Promotions Should Be Governed to Address 'Problematic Content', British Watchdog Says

The rapid growth of cryptoassets has created a new and complex market for regulators around the world to police

By Reuters | Updated: 7 September 2021 11:00 IST
Cryptocurrency’s Online Promotions Should Be Governed to Address 'Problematic Content', British Watchdog Says

There are no assets or cashflows underpinning the price of speculative digital tokens like Bitcoin

Highlights
  • The FCA in June banned Binance from undertaking any regulated activity
  • Binance has said it fully complies with the FCA's requirements
  • Regulators in Britain, Hong Kong said Binance units aren't authorised

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) called on Monday for powers to govern the online promotion of cryptoassets to combat a flood of "problematic content" which it said has no value.

With some cryptoassets using social media influencers and other celebrities to promote so-called tokens, Britain's finance ministry has already consulted on the need to regulate them.

The rapid growth of cryptoassets has created a new and complex market for regulators around the world to police, with some acting to curb the activities of players in the sector.

The FCA in June banned Binance from undertaking any regulated activity in Britain, saying the global cryptocurrency exchange is not capable of being supervised properly. Binance has said it fully complies with the FCA's requirements.

"There are no assets or real world cashflows underpinning the price of speculative digital tokens, even the better known ones like Bitcoin, and many cannot even boast a scarcity value," FCA Chair Charles Randell said in a speech. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 40.64 lakhs as of 10:30am IST on September 7.

He likened the Internet to the Augean stables in Greek mythology, which needed Hercules to divert two rivers to wash away decades of manure.

"We'll need two streams to tackle the problem of online financial scams: appropriate regulation, including self-regulation by online platforms, and robust enforcement by the authorities; and greater consumer awareness about online scams."

"It's essential to find the right balance between appropriate regulation to protect consumers and markets and encouraging useful new ideas in this space," Randell said.

Matthew Nyman, a crypto lawyer at law firm CMS, said Randell's speech was balanced and did not suggest regulating crypto assets any more strictly than shares.

"We are not going to award FCA registration or authorisation to businesses which won't explain basic issues, such as who is responsible for key functions or how they are organised," he said. "That would be token regulation in the worst sense."

The global Basel committee of banking regulators is consulting on whether holdings by banks of speculative digital tokens should be covered by mandatory full capital charges, which could affect prices of the assets.

"Giving speculative tokens a high risk price tag is likely to make crypto currency dealing and investment very expensive and could limit the number of new institutional entrants," Susannah Streeter, an analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown, said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, FCA, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moved Up to October 1

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency’s Online Promotions Should Be Governed to Address 'Problematic Content', British Watchdog Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Has Completed 9,000 Orbits Around Moon
  2. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  3. Redmi 10 Prime Set to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  4. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  5. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
  6. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  10. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Munich Motor Show 2021: Tiny Chips Cast Big Shadow Over Carmakers
  2. Cryptocurrency’s Online Promotions Should Be Governed to Address 'Problematic Content', British Watchdog Says
  3. Venom: Let There Be Carnage Release Date Moved Up to October 1
  4. Redmi Buds 3 With AirPods-Like Design, Up to 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
  5. Redmi 10 Prime First Sale Today at Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. Vivo Y21s With Helio G80 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. CrossTower, a Global Cryptocurrency Exchange, Enters India Despite Policy Uncertainty
  8. NASA Confirms Perseverance Mars Rover Collected Its First Rock Sample
  9. Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele Says Country Now Holds BTC 400
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com