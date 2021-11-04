Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Profits Encouraging Employees in US to Quit Low-Paying Jobs: Survey

Many people making less than $50,000 a year gave up their jobs after making big profits on crypto investments.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 4 November 2021 17:18 IST
Cryptocurrency Profits Encouraging Employees in US to Quit Low-Paying Jobs: Survey

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

Crypto profits appear to be empowering employees to quit low-paying jobs

Highlights
  • The survey was based on information provided by 6,741 respondents
  • People quit low-paying jobs because of their "financial freedom”
  • Mark Cuban tweeted about the research, promoting crypto investments

Cryptocurrency investors who've played the right cards at the right time have drawn big profits, a recent survey claims. It says that a lot of people in the US who were working in low-paying jobs quit their positions after making big gains from crypto investments. The survey finds that almost two-thirds of the people who left their jobs had an income of less than $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.2 lakh) annually and the "financial freedom" offered by their crypto-assets gave them the confidence to resign from their jobs.

The survey, conducted by an analytics firm in the US named Civic Science, collected responses from 6,741 people between October 20 and October 27. Around four percent of the respondents quit their jobs knowing that they had a financial cushion to fall back on because of their crypto gains.

The firm then cross-referenced the four percent calculation with information from another survey answered by 1,201 respondents — primarily based on their annual earnings — who had given up their jobs after crypto benefits. It showed that two-thirds of those who had left their jobs resulting from ‘mad gainz' earned less than $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.2 lakh) a year. Of those 1,201 respondents, 27 percent belonged to an income group of less than $25,000 (roughly Rs. 18.6 lakh), whereas 37 percent had earnings between $25,000 (roughly Rs. 18.6 lakh) to $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.2 lakh).

That said, it is worth stating that the analytics firm here cross-referenced the info from completely different durations of time and a diversified variety of respondents. It's also unclear what constitutes "monetary freedom" in this context as Civic Science has offered no scale of reference to understand what kind of crypto benefits the respondents made.

Pro-crypto billionaire and investor, Mark Cuban tweeted a link to the investigation to further conversation on a phenomenon referred to by economists as "the great resignation”. The phrase is used to describe an ongoing situation where a mass exodus of salaried people in the US has taken place in response to bad working conditions, the pandemic, and poor wages, resulting in a significant labour shortage in the country.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, Mark Cuban
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
JioPhone Next Goes on Sale in India, Buyers Must Register First: All Details
Realme Working on New Flagship Model, Said to Launch Early Next Year: Report

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Profits Encouraging Employees in US to Quit Low-Paying Jobs: Survey
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  3. Eternals Review: Marvel’s New Ensemble Crushes Oscar-Winning Director
  4. Eternals Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  5. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale in India, Buyers Must Register First
  6. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate With Detachable Keyboard, OLED Screen Launched
  7. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  8. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer
  9. Lenovo Expands Yoga Laptop Series With 4 New Models, Brings New Tablets
  10. Mi Notebook Ultra Review: Good Features, Good Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Ads Phishing Scam Stealing From Crypto Wallets: Check Point Research
  2. Paytm Open to Bitcoin Offerings Once India Legalises Cryptocurrency: CFO Madhur Deora
  3. Realme Working on New Flagship Model, Said to Launch Early Next Year: Report
  4. Cryptocurrency Profits Encouraging Employees in US to Quit Low-Paying Jobs: Survey
  5. JioPhone Next Goes on Sale in India, Buyers Must Register First: All Details
  6. Microsoft to Join Metaverse Race, Announces Mesh for Teams With 3D Avatars
  7. Lenovo Says Global Chip Shortage to Persist as Q2 Profit Jumps 65 Percent
  8. Paytm Allocates Shares Worth Rs. 8,235 Crore, Signs Up Over 100 Institutional Investors for IPO
  9. Crypto Exchange KuCoin ‘Merges’ Into Metaverse, Opens Office in Virtual Skyscraper ‘Bloktopia’
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Listings
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com