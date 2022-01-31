Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether See Losses, Tether and USD Coin Gather Greens on Otherwise Red Crypto Price Chart

The losses in the crypto market can be attributed to Russia’s central bank threatening to ban the crypto sector.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 31 January 2022 10:40 IST
Bitcoin, Ether See Losses, Tether and USD Coin Gather Greens on Otherwise Red Crypto Price Chart

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Industry experts believe smart regulations will protect crypto investors in the long run

Highlights
  • Cardano registered losses
  • Chainlink registered minute gains
  • Crypto market remains down

Completing one month into 2022, majority of the cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin opened with losses on January 31. The most valuable crypto asset is trading at $40,193 (roughly Rs. 30.15 lakh) with a loss of 1.84 percent on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. On international exchanges as well, Bitcoin has registered losses of up to 2.7 percent. As per CoinMarketCap, Binance, and Coinbase, Bitcoin prices are hovering around $39,926 (roughly Rs. 28 lakh). This entire month, the performance of Bitcoin has remained impacted by market volatility that ended up affecting the overall gains of the crypto sector.

Ether followed Bitcoin in tumbling further down the price ladder. With a loss of 1.66 percent, Ether is trading at $2,730 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) according to Gadgets360's crypto price tracker.

With the top two cryptocurrencies struggling to gather gains, majority altcoins have also found themselves riddled with losses.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Ripple, and Polygon among several other cryptocurrencies witnessed significant price dips.

Meme-based Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also failed to add any value to their existing prices.

Amid such a tight market movement, only Tether, USD Coin, and Chainlink managed to register marginal gains on the crypto price charts.

Several reasons have aligned in recent days that have contributed to the pressure on the crypto market, leading to significant overall losses.

The country's central bank's threats to prohibit crypto in Russia was one of the reasons why cryptocurrencies failed to see any profits towards the end of January 2022. Currently, Russia is exploring a roadmap to regulate digital assets instead of having to impose a blanket ban like China did last year.

In India also, investors in the crypto sector are awaiting the annual Budget hearing slated for February 1. It is not clear as of now if finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman plans to address the crypto sector in her Budget speech, but the subject is speculated to come up during the Budget Session of the Parliament.

In November last year, the finance ministry had listed its draft of the crypto regulatory bill on the parliamentary agenda. The bill that proposed a ban on private cryptocurrencies did not reach Parliament in the last session and was awaiting approval from the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, industry experts believe that smart rules are unmissable for protecting crypto investors from market risks.

“As the crypto industry matures, smart regulations are important to protect users and companies alike while continuing to encourage innovation in the industry — this is especially necessary as our future becomes increasingly more entrenched in digital,” the research team at CoinDCX told Gadgets360.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Polygon, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Chainlink, USD
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
