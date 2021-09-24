Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Among Biggest Losers in the Past 24 Hours; Little-Known Shiba Inu, Dash Big Gainers

Cryptocurrency investment is very unpredictable and requires thorough research.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 September 2021 12:07 IST
Bitcoin Among Biggest Losers in the Past 24 Hours; Little-Known Shiba Inu, Dash Big Gainers

Leading cryptocurrencies saw a slump in the past 24 hours

Highlights
  • BTC price in India stood at Rs. 34,50,537
  • SHIB price in India stood at Rs. 0.000540
  • DASH price in India stood at Rs. 14,072

Cryptocurrency investments are subject to extreme volatility and experts suggest we be thorough in our research about the asset we want to put our money into. One easy way to find which cryptocurrency should be the best bet to grow money is to track their movement regularly, preferably during a 24-hour period. That would give an idea how the coin is behaving or whether the market is seeing any potential in it. In the past 24 hours, big players such as Bitcoin and Ethereum faced a slump while little-known cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu and Dash saw some gains.

Here's how some of the top cryptocurrencies have behaved in the past 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC)

The world's largest cryptocurrency has lost more than Rs. 36,000, or 1.05 percent, in value in the past 24 hours. It was trading at Rs. 34,50,537 at the time of writing.

Ethereum (ETH)

The second-largest coin by market capitalisation was trading at Rs. 2,39,577 with a loss of 3.22 percent, or Rs. 7,966, in the past 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano too was on a losing track. It has lost 0.47 percent during the same period and was trading at Rs. 179.20.

Most of the top cryptocurrencies lost value in the past 24 hours, which resulted in the market showing a bearish sentiment. However, some little-known coins made a splash during the same time. Among them were Shiba Inu and Dash.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Nicknamed the Dogecoin Killer, this meme-based cryptocurrency is showing some potential to grow of late. In the past 24 hours, it has gained 1.82 percent in value and was trading at Rs. 0.000540.

Dash (DASH)

This cryptocurrency value increased while most of the big players lost. It gained 1.47 percent, or Rs. 204, to trade at Rs. 14,072.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Shiba Inu, Dash, Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List
Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20 India Launch Confirmed for Next Week; Will Be Available via Flipkart
Huawei Nova 9, Nova 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bitcoin Among Biggest Losers in the Past 24 Hours; Little-Known Shiba Inu, Dash Big Gainers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Streaming Apps
  2. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  3. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  5. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  7. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
  8. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
  9. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
  10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Get 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Documentary on Events Surrounding Death of Canadian Crypto 'King' in India
  2. Cryptocurrency Transactions Deemed Illegal by China's Central Bank, Bitcoin Down 6 Percent
  3. Realme V11s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications
  4. Microfliers, or Flying Microchips, Are the Smallest Human-Made Flying Structures: Research
  5. Twitter Appointed Officers in Compliance With New IT Rules, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  6. Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  7. Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu
  8. Google Calls India Watchdog 'Habitual Offender' in Court Tussle Over Probe Leak
  9. Elon Musk Says 'Super Important for Doge Fees to Drop' in Response to AMC Accepting Dogecoin
  10. Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com