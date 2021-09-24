Cryptocurrency investments are subject to extreme volatility and experts suggest we be thorough in our research about the asset we want to put our money into. One easy way to find which cryptocurrency should be the best bet to grow money is to track their movement regularly, preferably during a 24-hour period. That would give an idea how the coin is behaving or whether the market is seeing any potential in it. In the past 24 hours, big players such as Bitcoin and Ethereum faced a slump while little-known cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu and Dash saw some gains.

Here's how some of the top cryptocurrencies have behaved in the past 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC)

The world's largest cryptocurrency has lost more than Rs. 36,000, or 1.05 percent, in value in the past 24 hours. It was trading at Rs. 34,50,537 at the time of writing.

Ethereum (ETH)

The second-largest coin by market capitalisation was trading at Rs. 2,39,577 with a loss of 3.22 percent, or Rs. 7,966, in the past 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano too was on a losing track. It has lost 0.47 percent during the same period and was trading at Rs. 179.20.

Most of the top cryptocurrencies lost value in the past 24 hours, which resulted in the market showing a bearish sentiment. However, some little-known coins made a splash during the same time. Among them were Shiba Inu and Dash.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Nicknamed the Dogecoin Killer, this meme-based cryptocurrency is showing some potential to grow of late. In the past 24 hours, it has gained 1.82 percent in value and was trading at Rs. 0.000540.

Dash (DASH)

This cryptocurrency value increased while most of the big players lost. It gained 1.47 percent, or Rs. 204, to trade at Rs. 14,072.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.