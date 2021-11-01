Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Among Crypto-Coins to Open Week with Dips, Green Colour Scarce on Price Charts

November has begun on a down-note for several cryptocurrencies including top ones like Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, and Ripple.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 1 November 2021 10:36 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Among Crypto-Coins to Open Week with Dips, Green Colour Scarce on Price Charts

Cryptocurrencies are witnessing adoption and acceptance in several parts of the world

Highlights
  • Bitcoin and Ether among other cryptocurrencies to open with value drops
  • Red colour dominates the price charts
  • Dogecoin and Shiba Inu values continue to rally

Following an eventful week, Bitcoin stepped into Monday, November 1, with a 2.16 percent drop in its value. The world's most-valued cryptocurrency is currently trading at $64,400 (roughly Rs. 48.2 lakh) on Indian exchanges. Despite the marginal dip, Bitcoin investors must be heaving a sigh of relief that the cryptocurrency has been able to maintain its value above the $60,000 (roughly Rs. 45 lakh) mark after a turbulent week. For a brief period last week, Bitcoin had registered consecutive price dips that had ended up affecting the values of altcoins as well.

Ether, the world's second most-valued cryptocurrency has also begun the month with a price loss of 3.51 percent. Currently, Ether is trading at $4,499 (roughly 3.3 lakh) per token, according to the Gadgets 360 cryptocurrency price tracker. Despite the fresh dip, Ether has managed stay around its all-time high price range of $4,400 (roughly Rs. 3.3 lakh) to $4,606 (roughly Rs. 3.4 lakh) which was attained by the cryptocurrency last week.

The values of other altcoins have also seen dips at the beginning of this new month and week.

Cardano, Ripple, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Polygon joined the long list of cryptocurrencies to open the week with minutely varying losses of around one to three percent.

On the other hand, doge-based meme coins, both Shiba Inu and the Dogecoin continued to register gains. The last week turned out to be quite in favour for these rival cryptocurrencies. While the Dogecoin touched a daily high of 29.13 percent last week, the Shiba Inu grew by 46 percent on October 27.

Tether, Polkadot, USD Coin, and Monero are among other cryptocurrencies to witness spikes in values.

The unfolding of the week is likely to be interesting for both, crypto-coins as well as the investors as the season of festivals kick off around the world.

Meanwhile, the sentiment around the crypto-space is getting more accepting in several parts of the world.

Australia's Securities and Investments Commision (ASIC) for instance, introduced a new crypto-asset section in its licensing applications last week. The country, that does not have a solid regulatory work around cryptocurrencies as yet, has begun to test best practices for monitoring and holding crypto-assets while preparing to deal with risks.

In recent days, several businesspersons and capital investors have backed the crypto-space, predicting a glowing future for these virtual currencies.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently said that crypto has “an awful lot of promise.”

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List, Ether, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Uniswap, Litecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Roblox Back Online After Facing Outage Over Weekend Due to Bug in Backend, Company Confirms

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Among Crypto-Coins to Open Week with Dips, Green Colour Scarce on Price Charts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Said to Be Rebranded as Xiaomi 11i for India
  3. PS Plus November Games Announced, PS VR Users to Also Get 3 Games
  4. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Apple Objects to Links to Outside Payments Ahead of Epic Games Hearing
  7. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu's Rallies Bring More Meme Coins Into the Limelight
  8. About 71 Percent of Shiba Inu's Supply Is Controlled by 8 Crypto Whales
  9. Squid Game Mania Pushes Cryptocurrency 300 Percent in 24 Hours
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Praises Starlink India Director Sanjay Bhargava, Says He Deserves Credit For PayPal's Success
  2. Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Come With Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Redmi Smart Band Pro, Redmi Watch 2 Lite With Colour Display, SpO2 Tracking Announced
  4. Tecno Camon 18i With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Objects to Links to Outside Payments Ahead of Epic Games Hearing
  6. iMac Pro With M1 Pro, M1 Max Chips to Launch in 2022: Report
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Among Crypto-Coins to Open Week with Dips, Green Colour Scarce on Price Charts
  8. Roblox Back Online After Facing Outage Over Weekend Due to Bug in Backend, Company Confirms
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to Be Announced at CES 2022: Report
  10. Roblox Is Down, Says the Cause Is an Internal Issue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com