Technology News
loading

Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood Teases Funding Network worth Over $750 Million

Wood’s announcement comes just days before Polkadot first para chain slot auctions.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 20 October 2021 15:21 IST
Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood Teases Funding Network worth Over $750 Million

Polkadot is an open-source blockchain network

Highlights
  • Polkadot founder Gavin Wood to invest in network development
  • The total investment considered is around $774 million
  • Idle DOT tokens will be used for funding

Gavin Wood, the 41-year-old founder of Polkadot has revealed plans to invest around $774 million (roughly Rs. 5,800 crores) in developing the open-source crypto network. To fund the development, Wood plans on using the idle native tokens of Polkadot (DOT) — that have registered some growth in recent days. As per the Gadgets 360 crypto price tracker, Polkadot is currently trading at $1,009 (roughly Rs. 3,246) on October 20. In a tweet, Wood revealed that presently, 18,936,300 DOT tokens are lying idle in the Polkadot treasury.

These tokens could have been “burned” or pulled out of circulation, but instead, Wood plans to use them to further grow the Polkadot architecture. The founder has also hinted that the changes to the network will be based on the ideas suggested by Polkadot investors and supporters.

“The DOT in the treasury comes as a natural part of the network protocol. Fees, slashes and suboptimal staking configurations are all contributing factors. If it goes unused, it slowly gets burned,” Wood explained on his Twitter thread.

As per the founder, Polkadot usually burns 239,988 DOT tokens every month that amounts to over $10 million (roughly Rs. 75 crores).

The public reaction to Wood's tweet seemingly supported his idea of using idle DOT tokens to grow the network.

Wood's announcement comes just weeks before Polkadot's first para chain slot auctions that are slated to commence on November 11.

This auction will allow several blockchain projects to integrate with the Polkadot cryptocurrency's governance, security, and decentralised mechanisms, news portal Medium said in a report.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Polkadot, cryptocurrency, crypto network, Gavin Wood
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood Teases Funding Network worth Over $750 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  5. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  6. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  7. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  8. Pixel Pass Will Bundle New Pixel 6 Phones With Google Services: Details
  9. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 With 4K Video Recording, Wireless Live Streaming Support Launched in India
  2. Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 With 4K Video Recording, Wireless Live Streaming Support Launched in India
  3. Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood Teases Funding Network worth Over $750 Million
  4. Huawei Enjoy 20e With HarmonyOS 2, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Blockchain Games Are on the Rise and We're Not Talking About Axie Infinity
  6. Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Indy Autonomous Challenge: Students to Race With Self-Driving Cars for $1.5-Million Prize Money
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro India Launch Not in Plans, Google Confirms
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display
  10. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com