Technology News
loading

Dogecoin for Tickets After Bitcoin and Ethereum? AMC Theatres CEO Tweets Poll

Dogecoin’s popularity is soaring as 70 percent of votes are in favour of making it a payment method at AMC theatres.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 September 2021 17:01 IST
Dogecoin for Tickets After Bitcoin and Ethereum? AMC Theatres CEO Tweets Poll

AMC recently announced it would allow ticket payments in Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin

Highlights
  • AMC theatres earlier announced accepting crypto payments
  • Dogecoin supporters have been asking AMC to include the meme-based crypto
  • AMC CEO is running a poll on Twitter to gauge interest

A week after announcing the inclusion of Bitcoin as a payment method, US movie theatres chain AMC may soon start accepting Dogecoin as well. AMC will soon allow customers to purchase movie tickets via several cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, and also avail of concessions. And as per media reports, supporters of Dogecoin have been storming AMC with requests to include the meme-based cryptocurrency. As a result, AMC now seems to be seeking a general public opinion if it should allow Dogecoin into the mix.

Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC posted a poll on Twitter asking his 171,000 followers to vote on just that late on Tuesday, September 21. At the time of writing this article, the post had 117,026 votes, out of which nearly 70 percent voters were in the favour of accepting Elon Musk-backed Dogecoin. On the other hand, 15 percent voters, making for the second-highest ranked poll option, said including Dogecoin as a payment option was a “waste of effort”.

Going by the comments, the public reaction to the development appears in favor of accepting Dogecoin as a ticket payment option.

“This is awesome. Now maybe a stock option for employees like Walmart does. Simple payroll deduction. 5-dollar monthly min to invest,” Twitter user @Casterstoy said.

While some people thanked the AMC CEO for listening to public requests, the others highlighted that Dogecoin is lower in value as compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum that could allow more people to use cryptocurrency to facilitate payments. On Wednesday, September 22 at 5pm, Dogecoin price in India was at Rs. 16.3 ($0.22).

The sentiment towards cryptocurrencies is witnessing a positive and accepting change in several parts of the world.

Earlier this month, El Salvador became the first country in the world to make Bitcoin a legal tender alongside the US dollar.

In India, the Finance Ministry is also reportedly examining ways to tax cryptocurrency-based incomes before extending the draft Cryptocurrency Bill before the Parliament later this year.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, AMC Theatres, Adam Aron
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Netflix, Roald Dahl Story Company Join Hands to Bring Iconic Classics in 'Creative New Ways'

Related Stories

Dogecoin for Tickets After Bitcoin and Ethereum? AMC Theatres CEO Tweets Poll
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. Redmi Smart TV 32, Smart TV 43 With Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 Arrive in India
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  5. From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores, Bitcoin Wallet Wakes Up After 9 Years
  6. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live on October 7
  8. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  9. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch in India on October 1: Report
  10. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Chrome 94 Released for Android, macOS, Windows, Linux: What's New
  2. Google Pixel 6 Pro Hands-On Video Surfaces Online; Launch Date Tipped Once More
  3. Dogecoin for Tickets After Bitcoin and Ethereum? AMC Theatres CEO Tweets Poll
  4. Netflix, Roald Dahl Story Company Join Hands to Bring Iconic Classics in 'Creative New Ways'
  5. Flipkart Xtra Launched to Onboard Individuals as Delivery Executives Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
  6. Infosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on Amazon Web Services, Will Use Amazon Braket
  7. Itel A26 Budget Smartphone With Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Bill Gates' Green Tech Fund Bets on Silicon Valley Farming Robots
  9. NFT-Based Splinterlands Is Now the Most Widely Played Blockchain Game by Daily User Count
  10. Cryptocurrency Trade Taxation in India: Finance Ministry Reportedly Forms Committee to Examine Scope
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com