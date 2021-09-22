A week after announcing the inclusion of Bitcoin as a payment method, US movie theatres chain AMC may soon start accepting Dogecoin as well. AMC will soon allow customers to purchase movie tickets via several cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, and also avail of concessions. And as per media reports, supporters of Dogecoin have been storming AMC with requests to include the meme-based cryptocurrency. As a result, AMC now seems to be seeking a general public opinion if it should allow Dogecoin into the mix.

Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC posted a poll on Twitter asking his 171,000 followers to vote on just that late on Tuesday, September 21. At the time of writing this article, the post had 117,026 votes, out of which nearly 70 percent voters were in the favour of accepting Elon Musk-backed Dogecoin. On the other hand, 15 percent voters, making for the second-highest ranked poll option, said including Dogecoin as a payment option was a “waste of effort”.

I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin? — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 21, 2021

Going by the comments, the public reaction to the development appears in favor of accepting Dogecoin as a ticket payment option.

“This is awesome. Now maybe a stock option for employees like Walmart does. Simple payroll deduction. 5-dollar monthly min to invest,” Twitter user @Casterstoy said.

While some people thanked the AMC CEO for listening to public requests, the others highlighted that Dogecoin is lower in value as compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum that could allow more people to use cryptocurrency to facilitate payments. On Wednesday, September 22 at 5pm, Dogecoin price in India was at Rs. 16.3 ($0.22).

Bitcoin and Ethereum fees are higher than the damn movie ticket.



So yes, AMC should accept DOGE. — Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) September 22, 2021

Adam sir you really are listening to us people ???? thank you!! — CarlosBattousai (@CarlosBattousai) September 21, 2021

The sentiment towards cryptocurrencies is witnessing a positive and accepting change in several parts of the world.

Earlier this month, El Salvador became the first country in the world to make Bitcoin a legal tender alongside the US dollar.

In India, the Finance Ministry is also reportedly examining ways to tax cryptocurrency-based incomes before extending the draft Cryptocurrency Bill before the Parliament later this year.