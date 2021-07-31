Technology News
Cryptocurrency Mining Operation Uncovered at Polish Police Headquarters: Report

"A civilian employee, not a police officer... attempted to steal electricity to mine Bitcoin," a police spokesman said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 31 July 2021 11:11 IST
Cryptocurrency Mining Operation Uncovered at Polish Police Headquarters: Report
  • A civilian employee attempted to steal electricity to mine bitcoin
  • Alleged crime had been discovered "quite quickly"
  • Employee had been fired and prosecutors were investigating

Polish police on Friday said they had uncovered a bitcoin mining operation in their own headquarters in Warsaw.

"A civilian employee, not a police officer... attempted to steal electricity to mine bitcoin," police spokesman Mariusz Ciarka told the TVN24 news channel.

"Unfortunately this happened at a police site," Ciarka said, emphasising that at no stage did the suspect have access to police databases.

Ciarka added that the alleged crime had been discovered "quite quickly" but did not give a precise timeline.

TVN24 said the employee had been fired and prosecutors were investigating.

The report said a second person was also about to be fired over the investigation.

Crypto-mining -- the process by which computers mint new virtual currency and validate transactions -- requires vast amounts of energy and processing power.

The process typically involves large numbers of sophisticated computers that form a specially designed "rig" that runs the complex calculations required to maintain a cryptocurrency network.

While energy-hungry, the process can be lucrative with each bitcoin currently worth more than 32,600 euros ($38,800).

As of July 31 (10:47am IST), Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 31.1 lakhs.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin Mining
Amazon Fined Record EUR 746 Million in Luxembourg Over Data Privacy

