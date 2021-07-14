Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Mining Gets Banned in Anhui, the Latest Chinese Province to Do So

China's state council vowed to crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading, citing underlying financial risks.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2021 13:43 IST
Cryptocurrency Mining Gets Banned in Anhui, the Latest Chinese Province to Do So

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

In the power-hungry cryptocurrency mining business, miners use specially-designed, high-power computers

Highlights
  • Anhui is not a big cryptomining province
  • The latest edict underscores an ongoing squeeze on Chinese miners
  • Some are now shutting down or looking to move out

Anhui, in eastern China, has become the latest province to announce a sweeping ban on cryptocurrency mining, saying the move will help ease an acute power shortage over the next three years.

Anhui will shut down all cryptocurrency mining projects in a cleanup aimed at reducing power consumption, as the province faces a "grave" supply shortage of electricity, according a news portal operated by state-owned Hefei Media Group.

China's state council, or cabinet, vowed to crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading in late May, citing underlying financial risks. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 23.8 lakhs as of 1:30pm IST on July 14.

Major Chinese mining hubs including Sichuan, Inner Mongolia, and Xinjiang have all issued detailed measures since to root out the business. Before the clamp-down, China accounted for roughly 70 percent of global Bitcoin production.

Anhui is not a big cryptomining province, but the latest edict underscores an ongoing squeeze on Chinese miners.

Some are now shutting down or looking to move out, seeking tolerant authorities, low temperatures lest machines overheat and cheap electricity - ideally surplus power from hydro plants or oil fields that would be wasted.

In the power-hungry cryptocurrency mining business, miners use specially-designed, high-power computers, or rigs, to solve complex math puzzles in a process that create new virtual currencies such as bitcoin.

Anhui's electricity demand will rise to 73.14 million kW in 2024, but current supply of the province is only 48.4 million kW, suggesting a "relatively big gap", according to the article.

In addition to rooting out cryptocurrency mining, Anhui will also promote reforms in electricity pricing to guide more economic use of power.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency mining, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, China Bitcoin Crackdown
Poco F3 GT Colour Variants, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Mining Gets Banned in Anhui, the Latest Chinese Province to Do So
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Confirmed to Come With 6.43-Inch 90Hz AMOLED Display
  2. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  3. Apple Launches MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Series
  4. Moto G60S Launch Expected Soon, Price, Specifications Leak
  5. Poco F3 GT Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro Launching in India Today: All Details
  7. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  9. Realme Book Laptop Could Launch in August for Under Rs. 40,000
  10. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Ambient Mode Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Virgin Galactic Acknowledges Richard Branson's Pre-Launch Bike Ride Never Happened
  2. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbech Listing, May Come With Dimensity 720 SoC
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India Launch Tipped for August
  4. Cryptocurrency Mining Gets Banned in Anhui, the Latest Chinese Province to Do So
  5. Poco F3 GT Colour Variants, Design Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Cryptocurrency Investment: Reddit User Suggests Things to Keep in Mind Before Delving Into Digital Coins
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Will Get 2 Android Updates, 3 Years of Security Updates; May Have 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  8. Netflix Extends Deal for Animated Films With Universal Pictures Following Prime Video-Universal Streaming Deal
  9. Microsoft Releases July 2021 Patch Tuesday to Fix 117 Vulnerabilities, Including Some Zero-Day Issues
  10. Luke Skywalker’s The Mandalorian Season 2 Making-of Special to Release August 25 on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com