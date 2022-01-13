Technology News
Crypto Price Charts Bounce Back to Green Zone as Bitcoin, Ether, Majority Altcoin Bag Gains

The overall crypto market has shown improvement for the first time in 2022.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 13 January 2022 10:56 IST
Crypto Price Charts Bounce Back to Green Zone as Bitcoin, Ether, Majority Altcoin Bag Gains

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

Industry experts have predicted a “bullish return” of crypto market momentum in the coming days

Highlights
  • Polkadot and Polygon saw gains
  • Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also pumped up after weeks
  • Uniswap and Chainlink registered losses

After days of slow movements, the overall crypto market has finally bounced back as majority cryptocurrencies opened with gains on Thursday, January 13. Bitcoin, the world's oldest cryptocurrency, is currently trading at $47,025 (roughly Rs. 34.7 lakh) with a growth of 1.78 percent on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. On international exchanges such as Binance and CoinMarketCap as well, Bitcoin has gained over 2 percent bringing its trading value to around $43,598 (roughly Rs. 32.2 lakh).

Along with Bitcoin, Ether also bounced by 3.14 percent. Presently, Ether is trading at $3,619 (roughly Rs. 2.6 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker

Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, and Polygon have also emerged as gainers today.

After weeks of incurring value dips, even meme-based dog coin rivals Dogecoin and Shiba Inu climbed up the price ladder. While DOGE is currently trading at $0.18 (roughly Rs. 13), SHIB is priced $0.000035 (roughly Rs. 0.002555).

Industry experts have predicted a “bullish return” of the crypto market momentum in the coming days.

“The crypto market's recovery is likely due to US inflation hiking to a 39-year high of 7 percent and the greenback slumping, sending the economy into a state of flux with Asia Pacific markets opening mixed. As investors hedge their bets back into crypto, digital assets once again reclaimed its status as a safe-haven asset. With US inflation showing more staying power, we can anticipate the crypto market to track its bullish return,” the CoinDCX Research Team told Gadgets 360.

Despite the overall market growth, some cryptocurrencies failed to register gains.

Tether, USD Coin, Chainlink, and Uniswap were left impacted by minor losses.

Meanwhile, several celebrities have found themselves caught in the crypto sector for different reasons.

NBA players Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala from the Golden State Warriors team have decided to take a portion of their salaries in Bitcoin. The players have also revealed that they would be donating $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.38 crore) in Bitcoins among fans.

On the other hand, former NBA player Paul Pierce has landed himself in trouble for promoting a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax (EMAX) which grew overnight and lost value by 98 percent some days later costing investors loads of money last year.

Pierce, along with reality TV star Kim Kardashian and American boxer Floyd Mayweather are now staring at a legal investigation for promoting EMAX via their heavily followed social networking accounts.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Cardano, Ripple, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, USD Coin, Polkadot, Polygon
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India, Vivo V23 5G Up for Pre-Orders: Price, Specifications

