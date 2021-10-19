Technology News
loading

Global Crypto Market Cap Touches Historic High of $2.5 Trillion as Bitcoin Value Rallies over $60,000

Since the beginning of this year, the crypto market has grown by 233 percent internationally.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 19 October 2021 11:28 IST
Global Crypto Market Cap Touches Historic High of $2.5 Trillion as Bitcoin Value Rallies over $60,000

Global cryptocurrency market has swelled in valuation since the beginning of 2021

Highlights
  • Global crypto market is now worth $2.5 trillion
  • The crypto market has grown by 233 percent since the start of 2021
  • At the beginning of this year, the crypto market was worth $830 billion

The market capitalisation of all the cryptocurrencies put together has crossed a milestone of $2.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,87,42,625 crores) according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinMarketCap. The development comes at a time when Bitcoin, which is the most-valued cryptocurrency in the world, is trading at over $65,000 (roughly Rs. 49,000) on Indian exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber, and over $62,000 (roughly Rs. 47 lakhs) on international exchanges, after a brief period of drops. With this whopping valuation, the global crypto market has surpassed Apple and Microsoft in terms of market cap. While Apple's valuation is $2.39 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,79,17,949 crores), Microsoft has a cap of $2.28 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,70,93,276 crores).

In the beginning of 2021, the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies was around $830 billion (roughly Rs. 62,21,688 crores). Since then, the valuation has witnessed a substantial growth of 233 percent.

As per the data by statistics firm CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Cardano have emerged as popular crypto tokens in recent days.

Reports also suggest that the position of Bitcoin plays a vital role in affecting the market position of other altcoins. The value of Bitcoin, as of now, makes up around 45 percent of the total crypto market cap, according to a study by coinannounce.com.

Ethereum, on the other hand, constitutes 17 percent of the total crypto market valuation accounting for $458 billion (roughly Rs. 34,34,771 crores).

Despite adoption reluctance from countries like China and Russia among others, the global crypto market is clearly expanding at a rapid pace.

Earlier last month, multi-billionaire crypto-supporter Elon Musk also said that these virtual currencies cannot be destroyed, and that their growth is inevitable.

Several investors including Mark Cuban have also called Bitcoin the modern-day gold — pitting the crypto token against one of Earth's most valuable substances.

Presently, the Asian countries of Vietnam, India, and Pakistan respectively, are emerging as potential crypto mammoth nations.

In the 12 months up to June 2021 the cryptocurrency market grew by 706 percent and reached a value of $572.5 billion (roughly Rs. 42,62,844 crores) in Central and Southern Asia, and Oceania (CSAO) region alone, a report by market research firm Chainalysis had said.

Indian trade association NASSCOM has also predicted a multi-fold growth for the cryptocurrency market in the next five years i.e by 2026.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, crypto market, Crypto market cap, Bitcoin, Ether
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Alibaba Unveils Custom ARM-Based Server Chip Yitian 710 for Cloud Computing Data Centres
Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi Services at Yellow Line Metro Stations: How to Use

Related Stories

Global Crypto Market Cap Touches Historic High of $2.5 Trillion as Bitcoin Value Rallies over $60,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  3. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
  4. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  5. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  6. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display
  7. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  9. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
  10. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. #RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive
  2. Huawei Enjoy 20e Teased to Launch Soon, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Ford, Mercedes-Benz, More Carmakers Shift Up a Gear in Race to Go Electric
  4. Oppo K9s Design Revealed via Teaser Video, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner
  5. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo
  6. Binance Burns Native Tokens Worth Over $600 Million, Fetches Them Out of Circulation
  7. Large Bitcoin Whales Are at All-Time Low as BTC Aims to Move Past $65,000
  8. Realme Watch T1 With Round AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched
  9. iQoo Z5x Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of October 20 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Confirmed
  10. Telegram Marks Over 1-Billion Google Play Store Installs Post Recent Facebook Outage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com