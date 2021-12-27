Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether, Majority Cryptocurrencies Bulk Up Ahead of Year End; Crypto Charts Stay Green

The crypto trading volume has increased to $75.03 billion (roughly Rs. 5,63,587 crore) from $72.62 billion (roughly Rs. 5,45,485 crore).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 27 December 2021 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

The global crypto market capitalisation has risen to $2.39 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,80,02,836 crore)

Highlights
  • Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have also registered gains
  • Tether and USD Coin witnessed dips
  • Tussle between crypto supporters and opposers continues

The crypto market managed to keep the charts green despite Christmas festivities being dampened by Omicron fears. Bitcoin stepped into the last week of 2021 with a gain of 2.23 percent. On Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, the oldest cryptocurrency is trading at $53,894 (roughly Rs. 40.4 lakh). On international exchanges such as Binance and CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $51,015 (roughly Rs. 38.3 lakh) per token. Just a day before Christmas, Bitcoin prices had soared above $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.5 lakh) after days of registering consecutive dips.

With a gain of 0.92 percent at the time of writing, Ether was trading at $4,306 (roughly Rs. 3.23 lakh), as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. Despite the gain being marginal, it indicates that Ether is gradually striding forward.

Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Polygon among other altcoins also followed Bitcoin and Ether on the gain trail.

Only Tether and USD Coin emerged on the other side of the price chart, registering minute losses of 0.67 percent and 0.56 percent, respectively.

Sandwiched between Christmas and the New Year festivities, the global crypto market capitalisation has risen to $2.39 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,80,02,836 crore) from $2.35 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,77,02,311 crore) as per CoinMarketCap

The crypto trading volume has also increased to $75.03 billion (roughly Rs. 5,63,587 crore) from $72.62 billion (roughly Rs. 5,45,485 crore).

Meanwhile, the tussle between crypto supporters and opposers remain as intense as ever.

US Senator Cynthia Lummis has revealed plans to introduce a bill to alter legislative and regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies in the US next year.

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has also predicted “game over for fiat currencies,” supporting Bitcoin adoption.

In India however, right wing social and political organisation Swadeshi Jagran Manch has reached out the central government calling for a complete ban on crypto activities, as per news reports.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Price
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft Joins Google, Amazon, Others in Cancelling In-Person Presence at CES 2022

