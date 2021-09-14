Technology News
loading

Cryptocurrency Tie-Up: Walmart Says Looking Into Fake Press Release on Litecoin Partnership

“Walmart has no relationship with Litecoin," a company spokesperson said.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 September 2021 11:56 IST
Cryptocurrency Tie-Up: Walmart Says Looking Into Fake Press Release on Litecoin Partnership

Walmart said the press release announcing partnership with cryptocurrency Litecoin was fraudulent

Highlights
  • Litecoin Foundation had no information on where news release originated
  • The foundation is a non-profit organisation that promotes Litecoin
  • GlobeNewswire published a notice to "disregard" the news release

Walmart said on Monday it was looking into how a fake press statement announcing a partnership with Litecoin, which briefly led to near 30 percent gains in the cryptocurrency, was issued by news release distributor GlobeNewswire.

The fake press release touting the acceptance of Litecoin as online payment by the world's largest retailer led to a sudden spike in its prices, but the gains faded quickly after Walmart issued a statement saying the press release was fraudulent. Litecoin price in India stood at Rs. 14,110 as of 11;30am IST on September 14.

"Walmart had no knowledge of the press release issued by GlobeNewswire and there is no truth to it. Walmart has no relationship with Litecoin," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

GlobeNewswire published a notice to "disregard" the news release and said it had put in place enhanced authentication steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.

"We will work with the appropriate authorities to request – and facilitate – a full investigation, including into any criminal activity associated with this matter," GlobeNewswire said in an emailed statement.

Separately, the Litecoin Foundation said in a Twitter post it had no information on where the news release had originated.

The foundation is a non-profit organisation that promotes the cryptocurrency and is run by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, who told Reuters in an email that the hoax was being investigated but little headway had been made.

Lee also said he currently owned only five Litecoins and had little incentive to issue the fake announcement himself.

Referring to a now deleted post by Litecoin's verified Twitter handle sharing the fake announcement, Lee said: "It was our mistake for retweeting using @litecoin."

"We will make sure to have stricter controls on our social media accounts so that something like this doesn't happen again."

Reuters and other news outlets had reported on the partnership. Reuters withdrew its initial story.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Walmart, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Litecoin, Litecoin Price in India, Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market
The Batman ‘Penguin’ HBO Max Prequel Spin-Off Series in Development: Reports

Related Stories

Cryptocurrency Tie-Up: Walmart Says Looking Into Fake Press Release on Litecoin Partnership
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Launch Is Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official
  3. Jio Introduces New Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users
  4. Infinix Zero X Series With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched
  5. iPhone 13 Storage to Start at 128GB; Pro Models to Get 1TB: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Realme to Launch 4K Streaming Device During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Realme C25Y to Launch in India on September 16
  9. JioBook Laptop Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Tie-Up: Walmart Says Looking Into Fake Press Release on Litecoin Partnership
  2. The Batman ‘Penguin’ HBO Max Prequel Spin-Off Series in Development: Reports
  3. Samsung Galaxy M22 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Goes Official: Specifications
  4. Facebook Shields Certain Celebrities, Politicians, High-Profile Users From Some of Its Rules: Report
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode, More
  6. Google Fined KRW 207 Billion by South Korean Antitrust Agency for Abusing Market Dominance
  7. Hawkeye Trailer: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld Deliver Marvel’s First Christmas Series
  8. Apple Refuses to Reinstate Fortnite in App Store Despite South Korea Antitrust Law
  9. Realme 8i Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Offers
  10. Apple Issues iOS 14.8 to Fix a Flaw Linked to Pegasus Spyware
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com